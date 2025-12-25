"I was on the chopping block": Seth Rollins on how he was almost fired from WWE

The wrestler further added, "I was sitting in Full Sail University. We taped our early episodes of NXT there. They were a great partner for us. There was like a little auditorium, and I remember sitting in the back, and he was like, 'Hey, I don’t care how good you are, you’re being difficult with this guy, this guy thinks you’re difficult'".

He continued, "Terry Taylor, Red Rooster, he and I butted heads quite a bit when he got down to Florida. Triple H didn’t appreciate it. My attitude wasn’t appreciated, and it was like, 'If one more negative report comes back, we will fire you'".

Seth Rollins also shared that he had a moral conflict and thought it not be fair to his own self if he caved to WWE's demands. However, Joey Mercury advised him and counselled him to eventually change his mind.

"I had a mentor down in Florida named Joey Mercury, and he was one of the guys who talked me down and said, 'Listen, just do this, and good things will happen. Play the game'", Seth shared.

Further talking about the impact Joey's word had on him, Seth said, "He was like, 'Dude, when you go out to the ring, you’re not yourself. You play a character. It’s the same thing when you’re talking with these people. You’re playing a character. It’s all an act. You’re always playing the game'. When I framed it that way, it was much easier for me to be like, 'Oh, okay, I can do that' and it worked".