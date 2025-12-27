What are Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's Vijay Hazare Trophy salaries?

Players who have played more than 40 A-list matches fall under the Senior Category. The playing XI in this category will earn Rs 60,000 per match while the reserves will earn half, Rs 30,000 per match.

The second category considers players who have played between 21 to 40 List A matches where the playing XI will receive Rs 50,000 per match and players who have been reserved will get paid Reserves: Rs 25,000 per match.

The junior category players are those who only have 0 to 20 List A matches under their belt. Rs 40,000 per match is the fee amount for the playing XI while the reserves in the category will receive Rs 20,000 per match.

Quite obviously, seasoned legends like Virat Kohli, who will be representing Delhi and Rohit Sharma, representing Mumbai, do not have a hiked fee because of their stature. They will get paid according to the decided structure.

Given that they have played way more than 40 List A matches, they will get paid Rs 60,000 per game, as part of the senior category's playing XI. This salary is meagre compared to the Rs 6 lakh they get paid for one ODI match.

Besides the per match fees, players will also be eligible for daily travel, food and accommodation allowanced along with bonuses and prize money.