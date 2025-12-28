Maxx Crosby reportedly leaves Raiders facility after getting ruled out in game for No. 1 pick

The Raiders head coach, Pete Carroll informed the press that he had conveyed the decision to Maxx Crosby, telling him that he will not feature in the rest of the season. According to the coach, the player did not wait before leaving the team facility, suggesting that Maxx was not very happy with the decision.

Pete said, "I agree with him 1,000 percent on how he responded, and I (would have) responded the same way, and I get it. We thought our way through it and hopefully came to the right conclusion for his long-(term) betterment".

Pete Carroll also said that Maxx Crosby had fought hard against his injury to play every match and give his best. "He’s been fighting this thing for nine weeks, whenever Kansas City was. Each week, he has done everything you could possibly imagine a guy could do to play, and he’s been able to. And they have worked with him to get through it. But after an evaluation we did Monday or Tuesday, whenever it was, it just looks too bad", the head coach said.

Maxx has previously asserted that he is focussed on being the best player in his position and will continue to fight all odds.