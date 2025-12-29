Magnus Carlsen shoves camera after World Rapid Championship loss, video sparks debate

At the FIDE World Rapid Championship Magnus Carlsen shoved away a camera after a loss, an incident that was quickly picked up and shared by different platforms, media, and social channels.

In response to his defeat in Round 7 against Russian grandmaster Vladislav Artemiev in Doha, Magnus Carlsen reacted sharply and angrily, as a cameraman was following him while he was leaving the playing hall. The short but strong move was the main focus of the day at the championship.

Magnus Carlsen's camera incident puts focus on the pressure of the intense championship

The Magnus Carlsen camera incident took place in the heat of the World Rapid Championship's most competitive phase, where every round directly affects the chances of winning a medal. After the mishap, Magnus Carlsen still managed to stay in the race following his victories in the next rounds, showing that he was tough even after he had a moment of frustration.