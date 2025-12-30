Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua injured in fatal Nigeria car crash

Reports that two-time former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua had been involved in a fatal car accident in Nigeria on Monday sent shockwaves through the world of boxing. The British star is presently stable in hospital, while two of his close friends and team members lost their lives in the crash.
The accident occurred at approximately 11 am local time on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. According to local police, the Lexus SUV in which Joshua was a passenger suffered a burst tyre, causing the driver to lose control and collide with a stationary truck. Preliminary investigations by the Federal Road Safety Corps suggest the vehicle may have been travelling above the speed limit during an overtaking manoeuvre.
The deaths of Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele were confirmed by Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing. Ghami was Joshua’s long-time strength and conditioning coach, and was a constant fixture in the champion’s camp, having been in the ring with him just days ago celebrating a victory in Miami.
"AJ was affected in the crash and was transported to a nearby hospital as a precautionary measure," Matchroom announced on X. However, a joint press release by the Lagos State Govt. and the Govt. of Ogun State eased some nerves by stating Joshua is "stable and doesn't require emergency surgery" as of now.
It comes only a few weeks since Joshua’ sixth-round knockout win over Jake Paul on December 19. Jake was among the first individuals who posted a reaction online, saying, "Life is more valuable than boxing. I am praying for lost lives, AJ, and those who are affected." The Nigerian president himself, Bola Tinubu, called Joshua in the hospital to mourn with him.
The boxing fraternity has also been quick to pay tribute to the victims. Boxer Chris Eubank Jr has described the deceased as “genuinely good men” and “fallen soldiers.”
Although discussions have been in the works for a mega-bout in the year 2026 against Tyson Fury, such sporting goals remain little more than a backseat priority. Joshua, currently in Nigeria to ring in the New Year, has a long path ahead of him in the wake of the overwhelming loss of two of his closest associates.