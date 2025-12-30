Robert Lewandowski reveals if Barcelona actually asked him to stop scoring goals

It is no news that Barcelona, currently under the presidency of Joan Laporta are facing some serious financial difficulties, prompting their request to Robert.

Robert Lewandowski recently addressed the situation at the club and shared the events from his first season at FC Barcelona. "There are things I don’t want to talk about. I respect Barcelona and the people who work there a lot. I was aware of the club’s situation. There were many other situations that needed to be resolved for the good of the club", Lewandowski shared.

Lewandowski said that the decision was made to protect the larger interest of the club and he understood why he was asked to not do the one thing he does best as a terrific striker: score goals.

The Polish footballer explained that Barcelona would have to pay a bonus clause to German club, Bayern Munich had Robert scored in the closing half of the season.

Robert said, "In short, it was a bonus, and it is known that at that time Barcelona looked to save every euro. It was no small thing, and for me, nothing changed either. I have no problem with that, but it stuck in my head and I wondered whether to score a goal or not".

Robert Lewandowski has been a reliable player since he joined FC Barcelona in 2022. So far, the footballer has scored 109 goals in 165 matches.