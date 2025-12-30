Robert Lewandowski reveals if Barcelona actually asked him to stop scoring goals

Polish football star Robert Lewandowski has shared that his current club, FC Barcelona had ordered him to not score any goals in the last few matches of his debut season, in 2022-23.
The club asked the player to net the ball to avoid paying an additional bonus to Robert's former club, Bayern Munich, as per their contract. The Spanish Club had already clinched the La Liga title at the time.
Spanish giant, FC Barcelona did not want to pay Bayern Munich any more money and so asked their newly transferred player, Robert Lewandowski to hold back from scoring any goals towards the end of his first season at the club, after Barcelona had already won the La Liga.
It is no news that Barcelona, currently under the presidency of Joan Laporta are facing some serious financial difficulties, prompting their request to Robert.
Robert Lewandowski recently addressed the situation at the club and shared the events from his first season at FC Barcelona. "There are things I don’t want to talk about. I respect Barcelona and the people who work there a lot. I was aware of the club’s situation. There were many other situations that needed to be resolved for the good of the club", Lewandowski shared.
Lewandowski said that the decision was made to protect the larger interest of the club and he understood why he was asked to not do the one thing he does best as a terrific striker: score goals.
The Polish footballer explained that Barcelona would have to pay a bonus clause to German club, Bayern Munich had Robert scored in the closing half of the season.
Robert said, "In short, it was a bonus, and it is known that at that time Barcelona looked to save every euro. It was no small thing, and for me, nothing changed either. I have no problem with that, but it stuck in my head and I wondered whether to score a goal or not".
Robert Lewandowski has been a reliable player since he joined FC Barcelona in 2022. So far, the footballer has scored 109 goals in 165 matches.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.