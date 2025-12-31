IND vs SL: Why is Smriti Mandhana skipping India's 5th T20I against Sri Lanka?

Harmanpreet Singh, the captain of Team India revealed the renewed Playing XI after Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bowl. Smriti and Renuka have been rested by the team.

The captain said, "Yes, we have two changes today. Smriti and Renuka are resting. Kamalini is going to make her debut, and Sneh Rana is back".

During the five-match series against Sri Lanka, India has been in terrific form and dominated the series. Smriti Mandhana, despite her slightly underwhelming performance in the first three matches, the star player put up quite a performance in the fourth matches where she scored a staggering 80 runs in a match where India scored more than 200 runs.

The team management has now decided that Smriti Mandhana should be rested so that she can recover well. The women cricketers will also look forward to the Women's Premier League where Smriti will return to lead Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Smriti Mandhana is known for smashing records. Recently, the cricketer reached 281 international appearances for India, a record previously held by Mithali Raj, the former India captain.