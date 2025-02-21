MS Dhoni vs Shikhar Dhawan: A dive into their net worth, assets and earning streams

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Shikhar Dhawan have both made amazing careers in Indian cricket, household names by virtue of their on-field performances. MS Dhoni, the serene and affable captain, is regarded as one of cricket’s all-time great captains, while Shikhar Dhawan, with his signature moustache twirl and aggressive play at the crease, has fascinated fans across genres. Apart from their cricketing achievements, the two players have constructed impressive financial legacies and Dhoni and Dhawan's net worth pose a contrast.
Comparing MS Dhoni and Shikhar Dhawan’s net worths; how do they make their millions?
MS Dhoni's net worth is over INR 1000 crore, while Shikhar Dhawan's net worth is around INR 125 crore. India’s great ‘Captain Cool’ Dhoni has accumulated quite a staggering net worth over the years, thanks to his versatile wealth strategies. While Shikhar, the ever-smiling opener, has built his fortune primarily through brand endorsements.
Dhoni’s Multi-Crore Empire
MS Dhoni’s empire is a mix of cricket earnings, smart investments, and business ventures. In 2024 alone, MS Dhoni reportedly paid INR 38 crore in taxes—proof of his financial might. While he continues to lead Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, next season he’ll play as an ‘uncapped’ player for INR 4 crore.
Off the field, MS Dhoni lives in luxury. His love for luxury cars can be witnessed in his INR 5 crore silver Rolls-Royce Wraith 2, and his INR 100 crore Ranchi farmhouse, Kailashpati, is a dream house. MS Dhoni's watch collection is no less high-end—he owns a Rolex GMT Master 2, which is a cool INR 60 lakh.
Dhawan’s Endorsement Power
While MS Dhoni’s fortune is a result of strategic investments and cricket dominance, Shikhar Dhawan’s wealth comes from his charm and brand power. Shikhar Dhawan is a powerhouse in the advertising world. With top brands like Jio, Nerolac Paints, and Oppo in his endorsement portfolio, he continues to rake in millions.
Shikhar Dhawan's passion for cars and motorcycles is reflected in his collection, which boasts a Mercedes GL350 CDI, an Audi, and superbikes such as a Harley-Davidson Fat Boy and a Suzuki Hayabusa. An animal lover at heart, Shikhar Dhawan frequently posts cute moments with his dogs on social media.
Different paths, same success—these cricket stars have mastered the game of wealth just as well as the game of cricket.