MS Dhoni vs Shikhar Dhawan: A dive into their net worth, assets and earning streams

MS Dhoni’s empire is a mix of cricket earnings, smart investments, and business ventures. In 2024 alone, MS Dhoni reportedly paid INR 38 crore in taxes—proof of his financial might. While he continues to lead Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, next season he’ll play as an ‘uncapped’ player for INR 4 crore.

Off the field, MS Dhoni lives in luxury. His love for luxury cars can be witnessed in his INR 5 crore silver Rolls-Royce Wraith 2, and his INR 100 crore Ranchi farmhouse, Kailashpati, is a dream house. MS Dhoni's watch collection is no less high-end—he owns a Rolex GMT Master 2, which is a cool INR 60 lakh.