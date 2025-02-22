Who’s Sophie Shine, the woman sitting beside Shikhar Dhawan at the ICC game in Dubai?

Very little is known about Shikhar Dhawan’s date Sophie Shine; they were seen attending the ICC game together and were also pictured together at the airport. During the game, Sophie was seen talking to Shikhar and also spent some time on her phone. Netizens were quick to point out that Shikhar is following her on Instagram. However, as her account is set to private, details about her life or her professional background are scarce.