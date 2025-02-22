Who’s Sophie Shine, the woman sitting beside Shikhar Dhawan at the ICC game in Dubai?
Former India opener made news with his appearance in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Shikhar Shikhar is the official ambassador of this edition of the event and dropped in to see India play against Bangladesh in Dubai. But it was his date for the day who caught everyone’s attention. Shikhar Dhawan was spotted with a woman named Sophie Shine, who’s reportedly a business consultant in Ireland.
Who is Shikhar Dhawan’s date Sophie Shine and when did he divorce Aesha Mukherjee?
Very little is known about Shikhar Dhawan’s date Sophie Shine; they were seen attending the ICC game together and were also pictured together at the airport. During the game, Sophie was seen talking to Shikhar and also spent some time on her phone. Netizens were quick to point out that Shikhar is following her on Instagram. However, as her account is set to private, details about her life or her professional background are scarce.
Shikhar Dhawan and his estranged wife, Aesha Mukherjee, divorced in October 2023 after 11 years of marriage. Shikhar has rarely talked about his personal life and it has been reported that Aesha's decision not to relocate to India, became a problem in their relationship.
Recently Shikhar Dhawan told press that India will feel Jasprit Bumrah's absence "very strongly" in the Champions Trophy but they still have a good chance of winning the tournament considering their recent form. Bumrah was ruled out of the tournament due to a lower back injury and was a key factor in India's five-match Test series against Australia. "My concern is they are going to miss Jasprit Bumrah, there is no doubt he will be a big absence and I think they will feel it very strongly," Shikhar wrote in an ICC column published on Tuesday.