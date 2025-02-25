Throw a punch

The popularity of Mixed Martial Arts (a full combat sport that includes techniques from other sports like boxing, wrestling, and jiu-jitsu) or MMA is so high in the United States that last November, the newly-elect US President Donald Trump was seen attending an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event in New York. Although India is sports-crazy, MMA is relatively unknown and that is a challenge for Siddharth Singh, who quit his job in the UK to become India’s first black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) and a four-time world champion who wants to take the game to the grassroots through his Crosstrain Fight Club. Anshul Jubli, 30, who trained at the club created history by becoming India’s first UFC fighter in 2022, is one of his proteges.

Singh himself has won five medals in the Abu Dhabi World Masters Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2020, AJP Tour Dubai International Pro -GI, AJP Tour UAE National Pro- GI, AJP Tour Asia Continental Pro- GI, and Abu Dhabi World Masters Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2022. Nationally, he won the Indian Championship for the 10th Time in 2023 and was also selected for the Asian Games in China in 2023.

Singh has an interesting story about how Mixed Martial Arts is an indigenous sport. “Many argue that it has come to India from outside but they are unaware that our scriptures suggest that the people here practised malla yuddha (Indian wrestling). In the Mahabharata, the Kaurava Yuyutsu was an expert in hand-to-hand combats,” he says. “Buddhist monks from India engaged in it too and when they travelled to Japan, it evolved as judo there. The Japanese later went to Brazil. Today, it is known as Brazilian BJJ because the Brazilians modified it a bit.”