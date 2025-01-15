‘The world goes kho’: Salman Khan promotes inaugural Kho Kho World Cup

Salman Khan has been named the brand ambassador for the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup, organised by the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) and hosted in New Delhi. The tournament kicked off on January 13, with the Bollywood superstar promoting it through a thrilling video on his Instagram Stories.

The promo features India’s men’s and women’s teams playing with immense energy, cheered on by an enthusiastic crowd. Salman’s voiceover adds excitement to the clip, saying, "Jab world judega tab India udega, the world goes kho."