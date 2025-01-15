‘The world goes kho’: Salman Khan promotes inaugural Kho Kho World Cup

Salman Khan has been named the brand ambassador for the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup, organised by the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) and hosted in New Delhi. The tournament kicked off on January 13, with the Bollywood superstar promoting it through a thrilling video on his Instagram Stories.
The promo features India’s men’s and women’s teams playing with immense energy, cheered on by an enthusiastic crowd. Salman’s voiceover adds excitement to the clip, saying, "Jab world judega tab India udega, the world goes kho."
The World Cup began with a strong start for India, as both the men’s team defeated Nepal and the women’s team triumphed over South Korea in their opening matches. The tournament runs from January 13 to 19, 2025.
Meanwhile, Salman fans are eagerly anticipating his return to the big screen with his next action-packed film, Sikandar. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the movie stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Arjun Kapoor, and Prateik Babbar in pivotal roles. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar reunites Salman and Sajid after their 2014 hit, Kick.
The film’s music has been composed by Pritam, with Santhosh Narayanan handling the background score. Cinematographer Tirru and editor Vivek Harshan are also part of the crew. Sikandar is set to release globally on March 30, 2025, coinciding with Eid al-Fitr.
In addition to his film projects, Salman Khan is also hosting the current season of the reality show Bigg Boss 18.