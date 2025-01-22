Aditya Seal teams up with Alia Bhatt for a friendly padel ball match

Aditya Seal recently found a new way to combine fitness with fun—Padel Ball. The actor, known for his active lifestyle, was spotted playing a friendly match with Alia Bhatt. Aditya’s love for sports often drives him to explore fresh activities. Padel ball, a fast-growing sport that blends elements of tennis, squash, and badminton, has quickly become his latest fitness passion. Played on a small court with padels and a perforated plastic ball, it’s a dynamic and engaging workout.
Talking about his experience, Aditya said, “Padel has taken me by surprise. I thought it would be easy—like tennis for kids—but it’s actually a strategic and exhausting game. Now I see why it’s gaining so much popularity. It’s also perfect for playing with friends, mixing fitness with fun.”
Aditya added that he believes sports are a fantastic way to stay fit while enjoying the company of friends. For him, padel ball offers the perfect balance of physical activity and entertainment.
With more celebrities like Aditya embracing padel ball, the sport is steadily gaining traction in India. As fitness trends evolve, it’s clear that people are looking for ways to stay active while keeping things enjoyable and social. Aditya’s playful yet dedicated approach to fitness continues to motivate fans, inspiring them to make workouts a fun part of their routine.