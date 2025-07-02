Wimbledon 2025 sets historic record as top seeds crash out in first round

Wimbledon 2025 is off to a jaw-dropping start, with the tournament witnessing a record number of seeded players bowing out in the first round. Among the most shocking exits were men’s third seed Alexander Zverev and women’s second seed and freshly crowned French Open champion Coco Gauff.

A total of 13 seeded men and 10 seeded women were eliminated in just the first two days of the tournament

According to data from Opta, 8 of the top 10 seeds across both singles draws failed to reach the second round, marking the highest number of top-seed exits in the first round at a Grand Slam in the Open Era.

Alexander, who was riding high after strong performances earlier this season, was knocked out in a grueling five-set battle against France’s Arthur Rinderknech: 7-6(3), 6-7(8), 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-4.

Meanwhile, Coco suffered a straight-set defeat at the hands of Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska (ranked No. 42), losing 7-6(3), 6-1 in what many are calling the biggest upset of the women’s draw.

Other big-name casualties from the men’s draw include Lorenzo Musetti (7), Holger Rune (8), Daniil Medvedev (9), and Matteo Berrettini (32). Also joining the exodus were Cerundolo (16), Humbert (18), Popyrin (20), Tsitsipas (24), Shapovalov (27), Bublik (28), Michelsen (30), and Griekspoor (31). This 13-player exit ties the 2004 Australian Open record for most seeded men to lose in the opening round of a Grand Slam.

On the women’s side, the early exits included Jessica Pegula (3), Qinwen Zheng (5), and Paula Badosa (9), signaling a major shakeup in the women’s bracket.