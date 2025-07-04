Britain’s Big Race: All eyes on McLaren, Ferrari and Hamilton

After 70 laps of near perfection for the championship leaders, McLaren now heads home to the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, where Red Bull, Mercedes, Williams, Aston Martin, and Ferrari are ‘home favourites’ too!

Red Bull Racing are based in Milton Keynes, Mercedes AMG Petronas are in Brackley, Williams in Oxford, Aston Martin in Silverstone, and Ferrari have signed Lewis Hamilton, who is Britain’s most successful Formula One driver!

All eyes are on the British Grand Prix

So who has the biggest home advantage? Hamilton has been on the Silverstone podium for a record of 12 consecutive years, including last season’s sensational win in the Mercedes W15. If the form that Scuderia Ferrari demonstrated last weekend is a sign of things to come, he can easily aim for another podium with the complete backing of his loyal home fans.

Although young English rookie Oliver Bearman is at home too, the HAAS VF25 may not be able to overcome the top four or five teams. Mercedes’ George Russell, however, is certainly in with a shout. He claimed pole position last season but retired his car due to a water leak. He’s been in great form this year as team leader and can be among the fight for ‘best-of-the-Brits’ if not for the race win.