PSG stun Real Madrid to book their spot in the FIFA Club World Cup final

Paris Saint-Germain shocked the football world early this morning by beating Real Madrid 4-0 in the semi-final of the FIFA Club World Cup.

The match, held at MetLife Stadium, saw PSG play one of their best games in recent memory

From the very beginning, PSG looked ready. In just the 6th minute, Fabián Ruiz scored the opening goal after Ousmane Dembélé’s shot was blocked by the goalkeeper. Three minutes later, Dembélé scored himself after taking advantage of a mistake in Madrid’s defence. With only 9 minutes gone, PSG were already leading 2-0.

Real Madrid looked confused and slow. They struggled to handle PSG’s fast attack and made several errors at the back. In the 24th minute, Achraf Hakimi made a strong run and passed the ball to Ruiz, who scored again to make it 3-0 before half-time.

Madrid, despite having top players like Vinícius Jr, Jude Bellingham and new star Kylian Mbappé, failed to find their rhythm. PSG’s defence was solid, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma had very little to do for most of the match.