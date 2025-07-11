Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra on winning the NC Classic, balancing sport and legacy, travel and married life

Through the lens

Turning the trajectory from his sports career, we began to discuss how his Instagram handle reveals a side of the Olympic champion that goes beyond javelin and podiums. Between tournament highlights and training updates, his feed is peppered with snapshots from around the world — whether it’s serene mountain landscapes, striking sunset skies or candid travel moments captured with a photographer’s eye.

“When I’m not competing — like when I’m in Switzerland — I like to explore a bit. If there’s a well-known spot nearby, I make time to visit and take a break from thinking about sports,” he tells us. There’s a quiet appreciation for nature and perspective in the way he frames his shots, often choosing minimal captions that let the images speak.

From Tokyo to Zurich, his grid reflects not just the journey of an elite athlete, but that of a thoughtful traveller who finds calm and creativity through the lens. “I bought a camera before the Tokyo Olympics and started taking some photos and I really enjoy it. I don’t know how good I am at it, but I like it a lot. It helps me shift my focus away from everything else and concentrate on just one thing,” he says with a smile. If he weren’t a javelin thrower, Neeraj admits he’s not entirely sure what path he’d have taken — but perhaps, he muses, “I enjoy photography — so maybe wildlife photography.”