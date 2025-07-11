Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra on winning the NC Classic, balancing sport and legacy, travel and married life

On a cloudy July evening in Bengaluru, more than 14,000 fans erupted into roaring applause as India’s ‘golden boy’ of javelin, Neeraj Chopra, stepped into the spotlight — not just as a world champion athlete, but as the host of his own event too. With a throw of 86.18 metres, he clinched gold at the inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic (NC Classic), held last week, on July 5, at the city’s Kanteerava Indoor Stadium. But the win was only part of the story...
This wasn’t just another medal for the reigning Olympic champion. It was a moment of personal triumph layered with purpose: a bid to redefine India’s place on the global athletics map. By attaching his name to a globallevel competition, Neeraj Chopra did what few Indian athletes have dared to do — blend performance with legacy.
Expressing his gratitude to bring this event to life, during the press conference, Neeraj shared, “I would like to thank the Government of Karnataka, the Karnataka Olympic Association (KOA) and the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES) for playing such a key role in ensuring the stadium meets international standards. Their efforts have enabled us to provide world-class facilities for the athletes and an enriching experience for the fans. This will be a memorable event for all.”
Dream for India
The NC Classic, part of the World Athletics Continental Tour – Gold Level, brought some of the finest javelin throwers from across the world to India, including Kenya’s Julius Yego and Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Pathirage, who finished second and third, respectively.
For Indian fans, the event offered something even rarer than international competition on home soil: a chance to watch their hero in action, live and up close. “This could become a stepping stone for India to one day host a Diamond League meet. That is the dream — to keep raising the standard. The toughest part was not just organising, but doing it while also preparing to compete. That’s been the real challenge,” the Olympian revealed at the press meet.
When in Bengaluru
While Neeraj’s third-round throw secured him the top spot, his bigger ambition lies in what the Classic represents. “It’s not just about me or one event. I want this to be the beginning of something for Indian athletics,” he said post-event, reiterating his hope that the NC Classic becomes an annual fixture, paving the way for more international field events in India. His post-victory celebration — the Viking clap with fans, a beaming lap around the track — felt like a victory for something much bigger than a podium finish.
Ahead of the NC Classic, we caught up with the Olympian when he landed in the city for a surprise morning marathon run. The event, hosted by Under Armour, brought the two-time Olympic medallist to the streets of Indiranagar, where he joined fitness enthusiasts and the city’s running community club for a morning activation.
Teacher forever
Seated at the brand’s flagship store, Neeraj opens up about why, even after all these years, Javelin remains a constant teaching factor in his life and career. “Javelin throw has always been a teacher for me. When I started out, my goal was simply to throw well. Now that I’ve crossed the 90-metre mark, I know there’s still more room to grow. That thought itself is a big motivation for me. With javelin, I constantly feel the need to keep improving and that feeling really drives me. It makes me feel great,” he notes.
Having recently regained his World No 1 ranking in javelin with 1,445 points, Neeraj continues to break barriers. Earlier this year, he crossed the coveted 90-metre mark again on the Diamond League circuit. Yet despite his global success, the 26-year-old remains deeply humble. “I just remind myself that, yes, I’ve reached this point — but to move forward, I need to strengthen both my mindset and my training. That thought stays with me and whenever I compete, I push myself hard. It really helps me perform better and aim for new records.”
Through the lens
Turning the trajectory from his sports career, we began to discuss how his Instagram handle reveals a side of the Olympic champion that goes beyond javelin and podiums. Between tournament highlights and training updates, his feed is peppered with snapshots from around the world — whether it’s serene mountain landscapes, striking sunset skies or candid travel moments captured with a photographer’s eye.
“When I’m not competing — like when I’m in Switzerland — I like to explore a bit. If there’s a well-known spot nearby, I make time to visit and take a break from thinking about sports,” he tells us. There’s a quiet appreciation for nature and perspective in the way he frames his shots, often choosing minimal captions that let the images speak.
From Tokyo to Zurich, his grid reflects not just the journey of an elite athlete, but that of a thoughtful traveller who finds calm and creativity through the lens. “I bought a camera before the Tokyo Olympics and started taking some photos and I really enjoy it. I don’t know how good I am at it, but I like it a lot. It helps me shift my focus away from everything else and concentrate on just one thing,” he says with a smile. If he weren’t a javelin thrower, Neeraj admits he’s not entirely sure what path he’d have taken — but perhaps, he muses, “I enjoy photography — so maybe wildlife photography.”
Destination wedding!
His love for the mountains became quite clear when Neeraj quietly tied the knot with tennis player Himani Mor in a private, destination wedding held in January at the SuryaVilas Resort in Kumarhatti, near Solan, Himachal Pradesh.
“As a friend and as a partner, she supports me a lot. She’s been an athlete herself — a tennis player from the beginning — so she understands what it takes. She knows the mindset of an athlete and what we need, which makes a big difference. Her support means a lot to me and everything is going really well,” he blushed as he praised his wife.
The couple, who first met in the US through their overlapping sports circles, revealed that their marriage was a blend of love and family traditions.
What's next?
Having spotted him mostly in athleisure on the field during tournaments, when asked about his fashion choices, Neeraj Chopra flashes a modest smile and elucidates, “Personally, I like to be comfortable. I’m usually in sportswear — even when I’m flying. That’s just what I prefer. Of course, if I’m attending a function or a formal event, I don’t mind wearing a suit. So, it really depends on the occasion, but most of the time, I stick to sports clothes — they’re what I feel best in,” he signs off.
The NC Classic may be over, but the season is far from done. Neeraj is expected to compete in upcoming Diamond League meets, with the 2025 World Athletics Championships on the horizon. His goal? A consistent streak of 90m-plus throws and more medals to bring back home!