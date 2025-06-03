IPL 2025 Finals: Will Shreyas Iyer play in today’s Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match?

As the IPL 2025 final kicks off tonight at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, all eyes are glued to the two eager contenders: Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings. Both teams, proud members of the league's original franchises, are battling for their very first Indian Premier League title in what promises to be a match that will be remembered for years to come.
Punjab Kings’ captain Shreyas Iyer has been the standout star of their 2025 season, not just for his reliable batting but also for his cool demeanour under pressure. After a slight hiccup in Qualifier 1, Shreyas bounced back with one of his best performances against the Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator, scoring an impressive unbeaten 87 that secured Punjab's spot in the final.
So, is he playing tonight? Absolutely! Despite some chatter about his workload and a few injury concerns, Shreyas Iyer is reportedly fit and ready to lead Punjab Kings in their quest for that elusive title.
Shreyas is expected to come in at his usual number 3 position, anchoring the middle order and providing stability after the top-order hitters. His role will be pivotal in setting or chasing the target, with the team relying heavily on his experience and calm under pressure. With the stakes this high, Shreyas’s presence could very well tip the scales in Punjab Kings’ favour.
Shreyas’s leadership has been crucial to PBKS' success. This marks his third consecutive IPL final with three different teams, a remarkable achievement that no other player has matched.
“I felt I didn’t get the recognition I deserved after winning the IPL, but at the end of the day, as long as you maintain your integrity and keep doing the right things when no one is watching, that’s what really counts – and that’s what I’ve focused on,” he had shared, alluding to his often-overlooked captaincy with KKR.
With Shreyas Iyer confirmed to lead the Punjab Kings tonight, fans are hopeful that their Sarpanch Sahab can turn the page in IPL history — transforming past heartbreak into a story of redemption.