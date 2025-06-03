IPL 2025 Finals: Will Shreyas Iyer play in today’s Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match?

Punjab Kings’ captain Shreyas Iyer has been the standout star of their 2025 season, not just for his reliable batting but also for his cool demeanour under pressure. After a slight hiccup in Qualifier 1, Shreyas bounced back with one of his best performances against the Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator, scoring an impressive unbeaten 87 that secured Punjab's spot in the final.

So, is he playing tonight? Absolutely! Despite some chatter about his workload and a few injury concerns, Shreyas Iyer is reportedly fit and ready to lead Punjab Kings in their quest for that elusive title.

Shreyas is expected to come in at his usual number 3 position, anchoring the middle order and providing stability after the top-order hitters. His role will be pivotal in setting or chasing the target, with the team relying heavily on his experience and calm under pressure. With the stakes this high, Shreyas’s presence could very well tip the scales in Punjab Kings’ favour.