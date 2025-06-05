IPL 2025: Who owns RCB, and how much profit did they make?

Finally, after a long span 18 long years, Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)'s dream of winning the IPL trophy finally came true on Tuesday night with the team defeating Punjab Kings by 6 runs. While, everyone knows that the Punjab team is co-owned by actor Preity Zinta, not many know about the who owns RCB now.
When the franchise team was announced during 2006-2007, liquor baron Vijay Mallya bought the IPL franchise for INR 476 crore, making it the second-most expensive team at the time.
Vijay was the owner of United Spirits Limited (USL) at the time and heavily sponsored RCB. The team was named after the popular liquor brand Royal Challenge under USL. However, after Vijay's departure from USL amid legal isuues in 2016, the franchise's full control went to USL, with Diageo in charge.
Currently, Prathmesh Mishra is the chairman of Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited–the entity that operates RCB–and is also the chief commercial officer of Diageo India. USL also owns and operates the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women's team, which won the last Women's Premiere League title.
And even before RCB won the finals, the franchise made a profit of INR 2200 crores even before winning the final match of IPL. From buying players to forming the team, crores of rupees are spent on the coach and other staff members. But how do they earn? The owners of IPL teams earn money from the sale of match tickets, sponsorship, and media rights.
If we take the media reports in consideration, the owners get the money for about 80 percent of the tickets sold in IPL matches. For example, Narendra Modi Stadium has a seating capacity of 1.32 lakh people. So, if around one lakh people have bought tickets, and the average price of a ticket is INR 3000, tickets worth about INR 30 crore were sold, and 80 percent of INR 30 crore, i.e., INR 24 crore, goes to the team owners. Now, you must be wondering how RCB earned 2200 crores in one day. Let's break it down for you.
Ahead of the title match of IPL 2025, the stock of USL saw a rise in the stock market. At the end of the trading session on Tuesday, the company's shares closed up nearly 2 percent at INR 1579.05. The stock gained INR 29.75 in a single trading session. The stock also hit an intraday high of INR1609.60 during this period. The company's market cap increased due to the rise in the stock. The market cap of United Spirits on Monday was INR 1,12,688.47, which increased to INR 1,14,852.34 on Tuesday. In this way, there was a change of about INR 2,164 crore in 24 hours.