For the first time, four Indian grandmasters enter top 10 chess rankings

Aravindh Chithambaram’s rise to the ninth position, boasting a live rating of 2757.8, was clinched with his victory at the 6th Stepan Avagyan Memorial tournament in Jermuk, Armenia. He and his close friend R Praggnanandhaa ended up tied at 6.5 points after nine rounds, but Aravindh took home the title due to a higher Sonneborn-Berger score, which considers wins against tougher opponents.

The thrilling final day saw Praggnanandhaa triumph over Armenia’s Robert Hovhannisyan, putting the pressure on Aravindh to secure a win for the trophy — which he did, defeating Aram Hakobyan with the black pieces. Both players finished the tournament unbeaten, each with four wins and five draws.