Will Shreyas Iyer be the new white ball captain?

While Punjab Kings didn't win the Indian Premiere League (ILP) this year, they definitely ha put up a good show, with Shreyas Iyer emerging, yet again, as a dependable skipper, who led his team to back-to-back finals, and had clinched the title with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) last year, is also one of the contenders to become India's next white-ball captain, according news reports.

As of now, India is being led by Rohit Sharma in One-Day Internationals (ODIs), Surya Kumar Yadav in T20 Internationals (T20Is), and Shubman Gill in Test cricket.

The Indian team has never had different captains until now, but in the long run, it would probably be preferred to have one captain for white-ball and one for red-ball. With Rohit Sharma expected to retire from ODIs in the near future, India may look to appoint a consolidated white-ball captain. Given that Suryakumar Yadav has failed to cement a place in the ODI squad, it appears unlikely that he will lead in both limited-overs formats. With the form Shreyas has shown, it would be tough for the selectors to keep him out of the squad for long.

"Right now, he just plays ODIs, but after this IPL we can't keep him (Shreyas) out of T20 internationals and even Tests. Plus, he has also now officially joined the white-ball captaincy race," an official told media.

Shreyas has played over 120 white-ball matches for India, scoring nearly 4,000 runs with five centuries and 30 fifties to his name.