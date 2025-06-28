Who is Gerald Coetzee? Meet South Africa’s new pace powerhouse

South Africa’s cricketing future has found a new pace weapon in Gerald Coetzee—a fiery right-arm fast bowler with raw pace, fierce intent, and a memorable headband that’s fast becoming his trademark. At just 24, the Bloemfontein-born cricketer is already being hailed as one of the most exciting fast bowlers to come out of South Africa in recent years.
Born on October 2, 2000, Coetzee sharpened his cricketing skills early, attending Grey College Primary and later St. Andrew’s School, both in Bloemfontein. His towering 6’3” frame and smooth run-up—often compared to that of Dale Steyn—have helped him clock consistent speeds above 140 kmph. His aggressive bowling style earned him a spot in the national squad in 2023, making his Test debut against the West Indies in February, followed by ODI and T20I appearances later that year.
In a short span, Gerald made headlines by claiming the most wickets by a South African in a single ODI World Cup, cementing his role as a go-to strike bowler for the Proteas.
Teams: South Africa, Gujarat Titans (IPL), Joburg Super Kings (SA20), Seattle Orcas (MLC)
Bowling Style: Right-arm fast
Jersey Number: 62
Estimated Net Worth: $1–2 million
Gerald credits much of his success to his close-knit family. His father, Oom Coetzee, was instrumental in introducing him to the sport, while his brother, Jean Pierre Coetzee, often trained with him. His mother, Liz Coetzee, provided unwavering emotional support from the sidelines. Gerald recently entered a new phase of life off the pitch as well—marrying his longtime girlfriend, Hannah Hathorn, on 29 November 2023. The couple, who had been together for several years, now share their journey as husband and wife.
