Who is Gerald Coetzee? Meet South Africa’s new pace powerhouse

South Africa’s cricketing future has found a new pace weapon in Gerald Coetzee—a fiery right-arm fast bowler with raw pace, fierce intent, and a memorable headband that’s fast becoming his trademark. At just 24, the Bloemfontein-born cricketer is already being hailed as one of the most exciting fast bowlers to come out of South Africa in recent years.

Gerald Coetzee: Age, stats, career highlights, wife and family—all you need to know

Born on October 2, 2000, Coetzee sharpened his cricketing skills early, attending Grey College Primary and later St. Andrew’s School, both in Bloemfontein. His towering 6’3” frame and smooth run-up—often compared to that of Dale Steyn—have helped him clock consistent speeds above 140 kmph. His aggressive bowling style earned him a spot in the national squad in 2023, making his Test debut against the West Indies in February, followed by ODI and T20I appearances later that year.