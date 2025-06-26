Did Aaron Rodgers, the NFL star, just announce his retirement?

It seems that NFL star Aaron Rodgers is getting ready for his retirement tour this year. The quarterback at Pittsburgh Steelers disclosed at the sports programme, The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday that he is "pretty sure" 2025 will be the final season of his shiny NFL career.
Rodgers added, "That's why we just did a one-year deal -- Steelers didn't need to put any extra years on that or anything. "This was really about finishing with a lot of love and fun and peace for the career that I've had. I mean, I've played freaking 20 years, you know? It's been a long run, and I've enjoyed it.
"What better to place to finish than in one of the cornerstone franchises of the NFL with Mike Tomlin and a great group of leadership and great guys and a city that expects you to win," he added.
Aaron signed a one-year, $13.6 million contract with the Steelers, early June, and it indicated where the star stood in his NFL journey, one in which he took plenty of time to decide whether he even wanted to continue playing this year.
But ultimately, he chose one more season with a notable club that has proven to be stable as a franchise hallmark.
A four-time National Football League Most Valuable Player, Super Bowl champ and future Hall of Famer, Rodgers will enter his 21st season this year with 62,952 career passing yards, which is seventh all time, and 503 passing touchdowns.
"I mean, I think it's not really 'can't go out like this,'" Rodgers said on Tuesday. "I love the game, and there's been a beautiful relationship. It was my first love when I was 6 years old, dreaming about playing quarterback, being in the Super Bowl and winning a Super Bowl. I wanted to be all in, and I had so many other things going on in my life that were taking my mind and my energy elsewhere," he added.