Did Aaron Rodgers, the NFL star, just announce his retirement?

It seems that NFL star Aaron Rodgers is getting ready for his retirement tour this year. The quarterback at Pittsburgh Steelers disclosed at the sports programme, The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday that he is "pretty sure" 2025 will be the final season of his shiny NFL career.

What Aaron Rodgers disclosed about his NFL career

Rodgers added, "That's why we just did a one-year deal -- Steelers didn't need to put any extra years on that or anything. "This was really about finishing with a lot of love and fun and peace for the career that I've had. I mean, I've played freaking 20 years, you know? It's been a long run, and I've enjoyed it.

"What better to place to finish than in one of the cornerstone franchises of the NFL with Mike Tomlin and a great group of leadership and great guys and a city that expects you to win," he added.