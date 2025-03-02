Travis Scott, Drake and The Rock steal the show at WWE elimination chamber

The WWE's Elimination Chamber 2025 in Toronto became a celebrity spectacle, a veritable who's-who of entertainment royalty. Ditch the ordinary wrestling; this was a clash of worlds, a meeting of music, film, and the squared circle.
Hip-hop giant Travis Scott was seen ringside, a sign of the WWE's increasing cultural appeal.
Accompanying him were Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Drake, their presence fueling the event's electric energy. Rapper NAV and actor Andrew Phung, Robbie Amell, and Italia Ricci added to the star-studded spectators.
From Netflix to Ringside: Travis Scott's WWE Embrace
Travis Scott's engagement with WWE is not just a one-off. His association, cemented by the fact that his track 4x4 became the official theme for Monday Night RAW on Netflix and Fein for Wrestlemania 41, marks an extended partnership. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H officially endorsed Scott's appearance, tweeting an invitation.
A Prelude to WrestleMania: Toronto's Grand Stage
Elimination Chamber, the final pay-per-view event prior to WrestleMania 41, was a lavish platform for this celebrity gathering. The stature of the event, combined with the A-list crowd, highlighted the WWE's power to go beyond conventional sports entertainment, attracting a diverse and powerful crowd.