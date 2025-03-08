International Women’s Day: 5 Reigning WWE stars and their net worth

Women’s wrestling has reached unprecedented heights in WWE popularity, with some of the most significant stars, matches, and moments now showcasing the incredible talent of the female roster. Historically, numerous female wrestlers have distinguished themselves as top-tier performers and now have the opportunity to headline major events, compete for prestigious championships, and participate in compelling storylines.
Superstars like Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and others have become household names, inspiring a new generation of female athletes. Their dedication and resilience have not only elevated women's wrestling in the WWE but have also fostered a stronger appreciation for women in sports entertainment overall. Let’s look at the net worth of some of the top WWE female icons.
Charlotte Flair
Net Worth: Approx. $1 million to $5 million
Charlotte Flair, the daughter of legendary wrestler Ric Flair, has carved out her own place in WWE history. Known for her athleticism, charisma, and in-ring abilities, she has garnered numerous championships, including multiple Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships. In addition to her wrestling accolades, Charlotte has also made appearances in television and film, contributing to her income. Endorsements, merchandise sales, and her participation in high-profile storylines have further boosted her financial standing. Her strategic brand partnerships and ventures outside the ring, including fitness and wellness projects, position her as a savvy businesswoman alongside her wrestling career.
Becky Lynch
Net Worth: Approx. $5 million to $7 million
Becky Lynch, known as "The Man," has become one of the most recognizable names in WWE. Her rise to fame, particularly during the "Women’s Revolution" in wrestling, has made her a household name. Lynch has won multiple championships, including the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships, and her match at WrestleMania 35 was historic for its role in the main event featuring women. Outside the ring, Lynch has expanded her brand to include merchandise sales, sponsorships, and roles in various media projects. Her successful foray into acting, coupled with her wrestling career, has significantly contributed to her growing net worth.
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Moné)
Net Worth: Approx. $4 million to $6 million
Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Moné during her time in New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), has been a standout performer in WWE. Known for her exceptional in-ring skills and captivating character work, she has won multiple championships and played an essential role in elevating women's wrestling. Banks has also made guest appearances on television shows and movies, enhancing her visibility and income. She has also garnered a loyal fanbase through her social media platforms, where she engages with fans and promotes her brand. Her ventures beyond WWE, including her appearance in NJPW and her impact in the broader wrestling world, have contributed to her substantial net worth.
Bayley
Net Worth: Approx. $1 million to $5 million
Bayley, known for her relatable persona and strong connection with fans, has been a key player in the women's division since her debut. With multiple Women's Championships under her belt, she has established herself as a fan favorite. Bayley has leveraged her popularity into merchandise sales and sponsorship opportunities, which play a significant role in her financial portfolio. Additionally, her involvement in various WWE events and community outreach initiatives showcases her dedication to the brand and her fans.
Tiffany Stratton
Net Worth: Approx. $1 million to $3 million
Tiffany Stratton's net worth is estimated to be in the range of $1 million to $3 million. A standout talent in WWE, Stratton made her debut in NXT and quickly captured attention with her athleticism and charisma, positioning herself as one of the bright stars in women's wrestling. Her wealth primarily comes from her wrestling career, including contract earnings, merchandise sales, and appearances on various WWE platforms. Stratton's journey to prominence began with a strong foundation in competitive sports, which helped her develop the skills necessary for professional wrestling. As part of the WWE, she also benefits from the organization's extensive marketing and promotional efforts, further enhancing her earning potential.