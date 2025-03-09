ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final: What is Rishabh Pant’s net worth and his annual salary?

Last year, Rishabh Pant's acquisition by the Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 27 crore in the IPL 2024 auction made headlines and set a new benchmark in the league's history. This year, fans are still speculating over whether Rishabh Pant will play at the ICC Championship Trophy’s finale. Besides his IPL salary, Rishabh Pant also earns crores from his Grade B contract with the BCCI. So, what is Rishabh Pant’s net worth and yearly salary? Let’s find out.

What is Rishabh Pant’s net worth? What is his annual salary?

Rishabh Pant's net worth is estimated to be over Rs 100 crore, making him one of the richest cricketers in India. His record-breaking IPL purchase price of 27 crores has definitely contributed significantly to his wealth. Rishabh Pant, part of BCCI's Grade B category, earns an annual salary of ₹3 crore.