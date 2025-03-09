ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final: What is Rishabh Pant’s net worth and his annual salary?

Last year, Rishabh Pant's acquisition by the Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 27 crore in the IPL 2024 auction made headlines and set a new benchmark in the league's history. This year, fans are still speculating over whether Rishabh Pant will play at the ICC Championship Trophy’s finale. Besides his IPL salary, Rishabh Pant also earns crores from his Grade B contract with the BCCI. So, what is Rishabh Pant’s net worth and yearly salary? Let’s find out.
What is Rishabh Pant’s net worth? What is his annual salary?
Rishabh Pant's net worth is estimated to be over Rs 100 crore, making him one of the richest cricketers in India. His record-breaking IPL purchase price of 27 crores has definitely contributed significantly to his wealth. Rishabh Pant, part of BCCI's Grade B category, earns an annual salary of ₹3 crore.
Rishabh Pant has been an integral figure within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) since he made his debut. He was awarded an A-grade central contract from the BCCI for the 2022-23 season, valued at Rs 5 crore, despite facing a significant setback due to an unfortunate accident in December 2022.
In the latest contract cycle, he secured a Grade B contract worth Rs 3 crore. In addition to this, Pant also earns match fees of Rs 15 lakh for playing Test matches, Rs 6 lakh for One Day Internationals (ODIs), and Rs 3 lakh for Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). Off the field, Rishabh Pant has built a notable reputation with a range of lucrative brand endorsements.
He serves as a brand ambassador for several prominent companies, including Adidas, JSW, Dream11, Realme, Cadbury, and Zomato. These sponsorship deals substantially contribute to his earnings, enhancing his already impressive net worth. Pant owns numerous high-value properties throughout India. His residence in Delhi is valued at around ₹2 crore, and he also has properties in Roorkee, Dehradun, and Haridwar, which further expand his real estate portfolio.
Rishabh Pant possesses a selection of luxury vehicles that includes an Audi A8 (worth Rs 1.3 crore), a Ford Mustang (valued at Rs 2 crore), and a Mercedes Benz GLE (which can reach up to Rs 2 crore). These high-end possessions reflect his extravagant lifestyle, consistent with his stature as one of India's leading cricketers.