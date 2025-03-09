Things you need to know about NZ opener Rachin Ravindra

After being a part of two U-19 NZ teams, Rachin made a smooth transition to the senior team in 2021. With many former cricketers predicting a bright future for him, and touting him to be the future of NZ cricket, Rachin's fame catapulted after his outstanding performance at the ODI World Cup 2023.

The 25-year-old Rachin Ravindra was born to Indian parents, was born in Wellington. His father Ravi Krishnamurthy, a software architect, played club-level cricket in Bangalore before settling in New Zealand in 1997. The all-rounder's first name was reported to be a portmanteau of the first names of iconic Indian players Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar, but his father, while acknowledging the portmanteau, dismissed it as coincidence. Rachin Ravindra began playing cricket in Wellington at the age of five, and travelled to Bangalore every year to play club cricket.

The player has a passion for luxury cars and has in his collection some of the finest pieces, including high-end pieces from renowned brands, especially an array of Mercedes and Audi cars.