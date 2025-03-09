ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final: Virat Kohli’s fitness secrets and discipline

Sleep is "non-negotiable" for Virat Kohli. According to interviews, he feels that good sleep is required for recovery and peak performance, ensuring that he gets enough sleep even with his busy schedule.

Virat Kohli's lifestyle's impact on professional excellence

This commitment to health has influenced the cricketer's professional career in a big way. Virat Kohli's recent resurgence to form, scoring a century against Australia, is a reflection of the advantages of his disciplined lifestyle.