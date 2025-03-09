ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final: Virat Kohli’s fitness secrets and discipline

Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli is not only celebrated for his remarkable achievements on the field but also for his unwavering commitment to fitness and a healthy lifestyle. Known for his strict regime of training and diet, Virat Kohli has set new standards for athleticism, leaving behind countless competitors. His emphasis on clean diet, intense exercises, and complete recovery has gone a long way in sustaining peak performance over his career.
Virat Kohli's rigorous fitness regimen
Virat Kohli's exceptional fitness is a result of unwavering discipline. In interviews Anushka Sharma often has highlighted his holistic approach, which includes rigorous workouts, clean eating, and prioritizing rest. Each morning, Virat Kohli engages in cardio or high-intensity interval training (HIIT) sessions, ensuring peak physical condition. Cricket practice remains integral to his regimen, often undertaken alongside Anushka.
Virat Kohli's disciplined dietary choices
Virat Kohli's diet is carefully charted, with no junk food or sugary drinks whatsoever. Surprisingly, he has not had his favourite butter chicken for almost a decade now, demonstrating his commitment to clean food.
Prioritizing rest and recovery
Sleep is "non-negotiable" for Virat Kohli. According to interviews, he feels that good sleep is required for recovery and peak performance, ensuring that he gets enough sleep even with his busy schedule.
Virat Kohli's lifestyle's impact on professional excellence
This commitment to health has influenced the cricketer's professional career in a big way. Virat Kohli's recent resurgence to form, scoring a century against Australia, is a reflection of the advantages of his disciplined lifestyle.