Is the alkaline diet really effective?

Sourav Choudhary, a 37-year-old marketing professional from Kolkata, couldn’t believe that a simple change in his diet could alter his daily routine. Plagued by constant acid reflux and low energy, he was willing to try anything. When a friend suggested the alkaline diet, he was skeptical but curious.

“I thought it was just another health fad, but within a few weeks, I felt lighter, my digestion improved, and I wasn’t constantly reaching for antacids.” The diet, which focuses on the belief that certain foods can influence the body’s pH balance (the relative amount of acidity or alkalinity), has seen a surge in popularity, particularly among those seeking a holistic approach to health. But does science agree with these claims?

On the Rise

The alkaline diet has gained momentum globally, fuelled by endorsements from celebrities like Victoria Beckham and Elle Macpherson, who credit it for clearer skin, better digestion, and increased energy. Influencers and wellness brands have further popularised it. In India, urban wellness communities and dietitians have observed a growing interest, particularly among those exploring alternative approaches to weight management and gut health.

At its core, the diet is based on the belief that consuming more alkaline foods, such as leafy greens, nuts, and legumes, while avoiding foods like meat, dairy, caffeine, and processed products, can create a healthier internal environment for the gut. Some proponents even claim it can prevent chronic illnesses and slow down ageing.

However, science tells a different story. Research suggests, while diet can influence urine pH, it has little impact on blood pH, which remains tightly regulated by the body’s natural buffering systems. “The human body has an incredibly sophisticated system for maintaining pH balance,” explains Indrani Banerjee, Assistant Professor, Food and Nutrition, Kingston Educational Institute, West Bengal. “Our kidneys and lungs regulate pH levels efficiently, so the food we eat has little impact on our blood’s acidity,” says Banerjee.

The Balance of Nature

The human body is designed to maintain a very specific pH balance within the blood, organs, and tissues. Normal blood pH ranges between 7.35 and 7.45. Even a slight deviation outside this range can indicate severe illness and become life-threatening. However, this delicate balance isn’t dictated by diet alone—it is constantly regulated by the lungs and kidneys.

One of the most commercially successful offshoots of the alkaline diet is alkaline water, which claims to neutralise acid in the bloodstream and boost hydration. Brands promoting alkaline water highlight its potential benefits in reducing acid reflux and enhancing energy levels. However, studies on its efficacy remain inconclusive. While drinking more water—alkaline or not—is always a good idea for hydration, there’s little evidence to suggest it provides superior health benefits over regular water.

The Market Boom

From dedicated cookbooks to meal delivery services offering alkaline-friendly foods, businesses have capitalised on the trend. In India, health-conscious urban dwellers are increasingly drawn to plant-based lifestyles, aligning with the alkaline diet’s focus.