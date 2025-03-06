The cooling effects of onion and cucumber in summer

As temperatures soar in summer, the body often struggles to regulate heat, leading to dehydration, fatigue, and heat-related ailments. Nature, however, provides simple and effective remedies in the form of cooling foods. Onion and cucumber, two widely available and commonly consumed vegetables, are known for their natural cooling properties that help the body stay hydrated and refreshed.

Cucumber, with its high water content—nearly 96%—is one of the best natural hydrators. Consuming cucumber helps replenish lost fluids, keeping the body cool from within. The presence of antioxidants and electrolytes also aids in reducing inflammation and preventing heat exhaustion. Cucumbers contain silica, which supports healthy skin and prevents dryness caused by excessive heat. Their naturally mild and refreshing taste makes them a perfect addition to salads, raitas, and detox drinks, offering instant relief from scorching summer days. The cooling effect of cucumber is not just internal; applying cucumber slices on the skin can soothe sunburns and reduce puffiness around the eyes.

Onions, surprisingly, are also effective in combating heat. Red onions, in particular, contain quercetin, a powerful antioxidant that helps protect the body from sun damage and heat stress. Onions are rich in sulfur compounds, which enhance blood circulation and promote sweating—one of the body’s natural ways to regulate temperature. They also act as a natural coolant by maintaining electrolyte balance, preventing heat strokes and dehydration. Many traditional Indian households believe in eating raw onions with meals or drinking onion juice during peak summer months to keep the body cool. Additionally, onions have antibacterial properties that strengthen immunity, which can be weakened due to excessive heat exposure.