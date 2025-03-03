What is ‘The Bharat Dish’ which is inspired by PM Narendra Modi’s diet?

A few days ago, entrepreneur, author and lifestyle expert Luke Coutinho presented The Modi Diet at the NXT Global Summit in New Delhi. The summit, which will be graced by Hon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Chief Guest and will host over 20 global thought leaders and changemakers. At the conclave, Coutinho who is a holistic wellness expert, unveiled The Modi Diet and Lifestyle Plan, which has been influenced by the discipline, health and lifestyle of PM Modi and are set to showcase The Bharat Dish and Lifestyle Tips— a tribute to India’s deep-rooted food wisdom and holistic way of life.

Luke Coutinho’s ‘The Bharat Dish’ represents a well-balanced and seasonal

Inspired by Hon. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and his disciplined lifestyle, this dish embodies the essence of clean, balanced, and nourishing eating. It represents a diet that doesn’t just help us consume more seasonal produce but also implements the wisdom of traditional Indian nutrition.

‘The Bharat Dish’ brings together locally sourced, seasonal, and nutrient-dense ingredients—from millets, sattu, white makkhan (white butter), turmeric, and winter greens—designed to naturally support gut health, immunity, cognitive function, and overall vitality.

Crafted with indigenous wisdom and backed by nutrition science, ‘The Bharat Dish’ highlights the power of locally sourced, seasonal ingredients that promote balance, longevity, and holistic well-being. Rooted in simplicity yet packed with essential nutrients, it embodies India’s time-honored food philosophy, one that prioritises healing and rejuvenation.