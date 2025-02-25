What is ‘The Modi Diet’ which can lead to longevity and better mental health?

It’s no secret that most Indians don’t consume adequate nutrients on a daily basis. In a recent ICMR study, it was revealed that 56.4 per cent of the total disease burden in India is due to unhealthy diets. But what if we could rely on a diet that doesn’t just help us consume more seasonal produce but also implements the wisdom of traditional Indian nutrition? Entrepreneur, author and lifestyle expert Luke Coutinho recently presented The Modi Diet at the global summit in Delhi.
Luke Coutinho’s ‘The Modi Diet’ is inspired by PM Modi’s discipline and lifestyle
Luke Coutinho was recently invited to be the keynote speaker at the NXT Global Summit at New Delhi, which will be graced by Hon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Chief Guest. Set to start on February 28, the two-day exclusive conclave will host over 20 global thought leaders and changemakers. As a holistic wellness expert, Luke Coutinho and his team have been tasked with designing and unveiling The Modi Diet and Lifestyle Plan which is inspired by the discipline, health and lifestyle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“Being invited to this prestigious platform is an absolute honour. This is an opportunity to speak about India’s holistic approach to health—our superfoods, yoga, movement, and the urgent need to address rising concerns like obesity and diabetes, which our Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has brought into focus”, shares Luke Coutinho.
Coutinho further revealed how The Modi Diet doesn’t just offer a practical way towards better nutrition but also prioritises mental and emotional well-being.
“This isn’t just a diet—it’s a way of life. Rooted in extensive research and expertise, this plan embodies the principles of balanced nutrition, simplicity, and longevity—reflecting the very essence of our Prime Minister’s disciplined approach to health and well-being,” Coutinho explains.
“Beyond food and exercise, I will also highlight the critical role of emotional well-being, mental health, and sleep in achieving true wellness”, he adds.
For the event Coutinho and his team will curate a menu based on The Modi Diet and Lifestyle Plan; this vegetarian menu draws attention to the perks of consuming local, seasonal, and nutritionally balanced foods. From millets, sattu, and white butter, to turmeric and winter greens, the menu reflects the deep wisdom of traditional Indian nutrition.
Not to mention the focus on micro and macronutrients, which doesn’t just promote gut health, and manage inflammation but also boosts immunity. At the summit Coutinho will use his platform to spotlight the future of wellness in India, the power of Indian superfoods, the impact of emotional wellness, sleep, and movement beyond nutrition. “I’m grateful to be part of his vision to improve the health of our nation”, says Coutinho.