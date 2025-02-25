What is ‘The Modi Diet’ which can lead to longevity and better mental health?

Luke Coutinho was recently invited to be the keynote speaker at the NXT Global Summit at New Delhi, which will be graced by Hon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Chief Guest. Set to start on February 28, the two-day exclusive conclave will host over 20 global thought leaders and changemakers. As a holistic wellness expert, Luke Coutinho and his team have been tasked with designing and unveiling The Modi Diet and Lifestyle Plan which is inspired by the discipline, health and lifestyle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Being invited to this prestigious platform is an absolute honour. This is an opportunity to speak about India’s holistic approach to health—our superfoods, yoga, movement, and the urgent need to address rising concerns like obesity and diabetes, which our Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has brought into focus”, shares Luke Coutinho.