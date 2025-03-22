IPL 2025: All you need to know about the cricket extravaganza

India's most highly anticipated cricket competition, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, is all set to begin today (March 22) at the historic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. With a pulse-pounding line-up of 74 matches in 13 cities, this season will be brighter than ever before. From star-studded performances to new rules, here’s everything you need to know about IPL 2025.
IPL 2025's opening match will feature the defending champion, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a match that will be nothing less than explosive.
A star-studded opening ceremony featuring some of the entertainment industry's brightest faces will set the ball rolling. Bollywood star Disha Patani will set the stage ablaze with her thumping dance numbers, with playback singer Shreya Ghoshal taking over with soul-stirring numbers. Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla will add an extra dose of energy with his high-energy performance. Every promise of scintillating fireworks, breathtaking visuals, and a stunning spectacle to mark the beginning of IPL 2025.
The grand opening ceremony will start at 6:00 PM IST. The tournament will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network and streamed on JioHotstar app and website in India.
The tournament will feature 74 matches across 13 cities over two months. Here are some key details:
Qualifier 1 and Eliminator: Hyderabad (20 and 21 May)
Qualifier 2 and Final: Kolkata (23 May and 25 May)
1. Saliva Ban Lifted
Implemented by the ICC for the first time during the COVID-19 pandemic, the prohibition on the use of saliva to polish the ball has now been removed after negotiations with the captains of IPL. Bowlers can now use saliva to keep the ball in good condition and increase the swing.
2. Second New Ball Rule
In order to have an equal game in the evening matches, the bowling team may utilise a second new ball from the 11th over. This is to counteract the dew effect, giving equal chances to both teams irrespective of the toss.
3. Demerit Points System: The BCCI has implemented a new 36-month Demerit Points System. Similar to the ICC code of conduct, the system charges players and officials demerit points for violating disciplinary codes. The points accumulate to lead to suspensions, thus encouraging fair play.
The Adventure Begins! With thrilling games, new rules, and a stunning opening ceremony, IPL 2025 is going to be bigger and better than ever. Stay tuned as the cricketing world gets ready for two months of non-stop action, drama, and thrill!