A look at KKR’s dominance in IPL opening matches over the years

A strong start doesn’t always guarantee IPL silverware

Despite their impressive record in season openers, KKR’s 2014 campaign remains the only instance where an opening-match winner went on to claim the IPL title. Notably, in IPL history, only two teams have turned an opening-match win into championship success—CSK (2011, 2018) and KKR (2014).

While IPL 2025 saw RCB cruise to a 7-wicket win over KKR, the Knight Riders’ history in season openers proves their ability to make early statements. Whether this season marks a bump in their legacy or the start of another strong campaign remains to be seen.