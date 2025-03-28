La Liga 2025: Robert Lewandowski overtakes Ronaldinho in Barcelona's all-time scorers list

Since joining Barcelona in 2022, Robert Lewandowski has upheld his prolific career, netting 33 goals in his first season and then 26 goals during the ongoing campaign. His 95 goals have come in only 136 games, which presents him with an impressive goal average of 0.69 per game for the club.

His entire career timeline also showcases his remarkable goal-scoring talent. With Bayern Munich, he had an astounding 0.91 goal-per-game average with 344 goals in 375 games, and for Borussia Dortmund, he scored 103 goals in 187 games.