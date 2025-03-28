La Liga 2025: Robert Lewandowski overtakes Ronaldinho in Barcelona's all-time scorers list

Legacy of GoalsFC Barcelona easily won 3-0 against Osasuna on Thursday at Montjuïc, but the evening was all about Robert Lewandowski. The Polish forward not only contributed to the win with a late goal but also cemented his name deeper into Barcelona's history books by overtaking club legend Ronaldinho in the all-time top scorers list.
With his 75th-minute header, Robert Lewandowski reached his goal tally for Barcelona to 95 goals, breaking Ronaldinho's record of 94. The 35-year-old is now the 23rd highest goal scorer in the history of the club and is quickly catching up with Pedro Rodríguez, who scored 99 goals for the Catalan giants.
Even after beginning the game on the bench following a minor injury he sustained while out with Poland on international duty,Robert immediately left his mark when brought into the game. His crushing header, off a precise cross by Fermin Lopez, made certain that Barcelona had their advantage sealed and also took him higher in the club's rich scoring records.
Since joining Barcelona in 2022, Robert Lewandowski has upheld his prolific career, netting 33 goals in his first season and then 26 goals during the ongoing campaign. His 95 goals have come in only 136 games, which presents him with an impressive goal average of 0.69 per game for the club.
His entire career timeline also showcases his remarkable goal-scoring talent. With Bayern Munich, he had an astounding 0.91 goal-per-game average with 344 goals in 375 games, and for Borussia Dortmund, he scored 103 goals in 187 games.
With Pedro Rodríguez (99 goals), Juan Manuel Asensi (101), and José Antonio Zaldúa (104) within his line of sight, Robert Lewandowski is already setting himself up well to join the pantheon of Barcelona's finest goal-scorers. His recent form can propel him to top 20 within the next few months before the season itself.