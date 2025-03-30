Cricketers and their cheat meals: Indulgences of India’s finest

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, popularly known as 'Captain Cool,' is not only famous for being cool but for being extremely fit too. While Dhoni sticks to a healthy diet as much as ever, his personal favourite is butter chicken. However, his approach towards the dish differs. His former colleague Robin Uthappa revealed that Dhoni would often order butter chicken but would only take the gravy and skip the chicken itself. For the few occasions that he did have the chicken, he would not take the chicken with the rotis, demonstrating his conscious eating even on special occasions.