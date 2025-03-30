Cricketers and their cheat meals: Indulgences of India’s finest

Even the most disciplined of players have their moments of indulgence, and India's cricketing stars are no exception. Even when they have strict fitness regimens, cricketers also have their weakness for their favourite comfort foods. Here's a glimpse into the cheat meals that some of India's top cricketers savour.
Virat Kohli is well known for his unwavering commitment to physical well-being, and his following of a rigorous diet plan is to be admired. However, when it comes to cheat meals, the ex-Indian cricket team captainhas a well-documented weakness: chole bhature. This traditional North Indian dish, comprised of flavoured chickpeas served with soft, fried bread holds a special place in Virat Kohli's heart. He has often expressed his fondness for it, stating that on a cheat day, he would go straight to his favourite place in Delhi to indulge in this treat.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni, popularly known as 'Captain Cool,' is not only famous for being cool but for being extremely fit too. While Dhoni sticks to a healthy diet as much as ever, his personal favourite is butter chicken. However, his approach towards the dish differs. His former colleague Robin Uthappa revealed that Dhoni would often order butter chicken but would only take the gravy and skip the chicken itself. For the few occasions that he did have the chicken, he would not take the chicken with the rotis, demonstrating his conscious eating even on special occasions.
Ajinkya Rahane, the laid-back batter, has a special penchant for Maharashtrian food. His go-to cheat meal is amrakhand, a mango-flavoured sweet yogurt served with puri. Ajinkya has also revealed that he likes to have this calorie-packed dessert before tours and loves the rich taste recalling his Mumbai roots.
Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan enjoys his cheat meals with enthusiasm. During an interview, Shikhar Dhawan described his perfect cheat day, sharing how much he enjoyed rich and luscious food. He even He also humorously noted Virat Kohli's favorite indulgence, calling it "phoola hua," meaning bhature's puffed texture.
The dietary choices of these cricketing stars underscore a crucial aspect of fitness: balance. While they adhere to stringent nutritional guidelines to maintain peak performance, they also understand the importance of occasional indulgence.