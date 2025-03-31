Who is Jamie Overton, debuting at the CSK vs RR match in Guwahati?

Jamie Overton, the English pace-bowling all-rounder, could finally get his first taste of the Indian Premier League (IPL), sporting that bright yellow jersey for Chennai Super Kings during the 11th match of IPL 2025 against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. And while it wasn’t a dream debut on paper, there's plenty of buzz around this 6-foot-plus unit, mainly because of the price tag and the promise he brings with both bat and ball.

Jamie Overton’s IPL 2025 price

CSK bagged Jamie at his base price of INR 1.50 crore during the 2025 auction of IPL. For a franchise that loves its utility players, this was seen as a classic CSK move: low investment, high potential. The Englishman replaced his fellow countryman Sam Curran in the starting XI and added a new zing to the team's setup.

Highlights from the match

Jamie opened the bowling with Khaleel Ahmed and was handed the second over of the match. But the Royals weren’t in the mood to show mercy. In just two overs by Overton, the Royals scored 30 runs, and Jamie didn’t manage to pick up a wicket.

While this wasn't the dream start Jamie would have hoped for, but everyone has a bad day at the office, especially when Nitish Rana went berserk with his bat at the other end.