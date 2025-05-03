World Tennis Month: A basic training routine for beginners!

Starting tennis can feel both exciting and overwhelming. With so many skills to learn, whether its grip, footwork, serve, or volleys, it's easy to get lost.

You need to ensure that you include both on-court practice and off-court conditioning, by developing strength, agility, speed, power, and flexibility, as well as focusing on specific tennis drills and strategies.

You don’t need to master everything at once. A simple, structured training routine can set you up for success and help you enjoy the process.

Here’s a beginner-friendly weekly tennis routine

Day 1: Grip and groundstrokes

On the first day, try to capture the basics of the forehand and backhand.

After a 10-minute warmup of light stretches, jogging, and dynamic stretches, start by practising your grip on the racquet. Learn and practice the Eastern grip (forehand) and Continental grip (for general strokes).

Move onto forehand drills for the next 15 minutes. Try drop-feeding balls to yourself or using a wall to practice consistency. Then, do some backhand Drills for 15 minutes. Start with two-handed backhands if you're unsure and focus on clean contact.

Finish off with static stretching, especially arms and shoulders.

Day 2: Footwork and movement

On the second day, shift your focus to building agility and court awareness.

Begin with a 10-minute warmup that includes ladder drills, high knees, and side shuffles to get your legs moving and your reflexes activated.

Spend the next 20 minutes working on footwork drills: practice split steps, lateral movements, and recovering to the centre after each simulated shot.

Then, do 15 minutes of shadow tennis: move around the court as if hitting shots, combining movement with stroke preparation.

Wrap up with a 5-minute cooldown of light jogging and deep stretching. Cool Down by doing some light jogging and deep stretching

Day 3: Serve basics

Day three is about developing a consistent and controlled serve.

Start with a 10-minute warmup that includes arm circles, shoulder rolls, and mini sprints across the court.

Next, spend 10 minutes practicing your grip and stance. Focus on the Continental grip and proper body positioning before serving.

Follow this with a 10-minute tossing drill: toss the ball straight up and catch it to improve control and placement.

Use the next 15–20 minutes to practice serving. Prioritize technique over power, aiming to land 3 out of 5 serves consistently in the service box.

End with a 5-minute cooldown, stretching the shoulders, wrists, and lower back.

Day 4: Net play and volleys

On the fourth day, work on developing confidence and control at the net.

Warm up for 10 minutes with a light jog, lunges, and dynamic stretches.

Then spend 10 minutes on volley technique. Use short, firm strokes and avoid swinging to keep your focus on control.

Move on to 20 minutes of partner or wall drills, practicing rapid-fire volleys and controlled dropshots to sharpen your reactions.

Follow this with 10 minutes of net footwork drills. Practise moving forward after groundstrokes to approach the net efficiently.

Cool down for 5 minutes with stretches for the calves, hamstrings, and arms.

Day 5: Match simulation and recovery

The final day is about applying what you’ve learned and allowing your body to recover. Start with a 10-minute warmup of shadow strokes and light jogging to get into rhythm.

Then, spend 20–30 minutes playing mini matches with a friend or coach. Focus on implementing everything you’ve practiced throughout the week.

After that, take 10 minutes for mental reflection. Think about what worked and what needs improvement. You can also watch beginner tennis videos for insight and tips.

Finish your session with a 10-minute full-body stretch and hydrate well to aid recovery.