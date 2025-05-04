IPL 2025: Romario Shepherd hits joint-second fastest fifty, lifts RCB to crucial win over CSK

A calm night in Bengaluru quickly transformed into a thrilling spectacle as Romario Shepherd delivered an incredible late-innings performance, propelling Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to a staggering 213/5 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. What began as a contest drifting toward a middling finish transformed into an all-out exhibition of power hitting, thanks to Shepherd’s whirlwind 53 off just 14 deliveries.
Stepping up to the crease at 157/5 in the 18th over, Romario didn’t waste a moment in changing the game’s momentum. His 14-ball fifty is now tied for the second-fastest in IPL history, matching the records of KL Rahul and Pat Cummins, and only behind Yashasvi Jaiswal’s astonishing 13-ball fifty. The highlight of his innings came in the 19th over when he smashed 33 runs off a beleaguered Khaleel Ahmed, marking the most expensive over of the season and the joint-third most costly in IPL history.
Earlier in the match, Jacob Bethell laid a solid foundation with a brisk 55, complemented by Virat Kohli’s steady 66. CSK made a comeback during the middle overs with disciplined bowling from Noor Ahmad and Matheesha Pathirana. However, just when it seemed like CSK was gaining control, Romario Shepherd’s explosive innings not only turned the tide but also ensured RCB crossed the 200-run mark with confidence.
After the match, Romario Shepherd attributed his explosive finish to his focus on timing and technique, stating, “I was just trying to hold my shape and took it from there. DK came and gave us some specific work and tonight, it paid off for the team. I was not thinking about the score. Just taking it ball by ball, and wanted to hit each ball for four or six.” His remarkable performance not only led RCB to a nail-biting two-run victory but also catapulted them to the top of the points table with 16 points.