IPL 2025: Romario Shepherd hits joint-second fastest fifty, lifts RCB to crucial win over CSK

After the match, Romario Shepherd attributed his explosive finish to his focus on timing and technique, stating, “I was just trying to hold my shape and took it from there. DK came and gave us some specific work and tonight, it paid off for the team. I was not thinking about the score. Just taking it ball by ball, and wanted to hit each ball for four or six.” His remarkable performance not only led RCB to a nail-biting two-run victory but also catapulted them to the top of the points table with 16 points.