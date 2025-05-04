World Tennis Month: Your guide to Wimbledon etiquette and traditions

Dress to impress—but don’t steal the show

Wimbledon isn’t Royal Ascot, but it’s no place for flip-flops and beer-logo tees either. There's no formal dress code for general spectators, but understated elegance is always in style. Think: summer dresses, linen shirts, and loafers. Avoid ripped jeans, dirty trainers, gym clothes, and slogan tees. Big hats are discouraged—they block the view—and flashy logos or political messaging is a hard no.

Now, if you're invited to the Royal Box, it’s a whole different ball game. Gentlemen are expected to wear a jacket and tie, while ladies must opt for formal daywear. No exceptions.

As for the players? They face perhaps the strictest dress code in professional sport: all white, right down to undergarments and trim. Even a hint of colour can lead to mid-match wardrobe changes or disqualification.