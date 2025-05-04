World Tennis Month: Your guide to Wimbledon etiquette and traditions

There’s something uniquely British about Wimbledon. Beyond the swift rallies and the clink of champagne flutes, it’s a tournament steeped in tradition, decorum and (of course) strawberries and cream. But if you’re lucky enough to score tickets to the world’s oldest and most prestigious tennis event, be warned: what you wear, how you behave, and even when you clap matters. Here's your definitive guide to doing Wimbledon the right way.
Wimbledon may be the only place on earth where queuing is treated like a sacred rite. Fans often camp overnight in hopes of snagging same-day show court tickets. In pre-pandemic times, this meant arriving with a two-person tent, following the official Queuing Code of Conduct, and keeping your Queue Card safe like a golden ticket. Fans should check the official website for updates. During COVID years, the iconic queue was temporarily replaced by digital ticketing and reduced crowds. But with the queue back in action, patience, civility, and common sense are non-negotiable.
Wimbledon isn’t Royal Ascot, but it’s no place for flip-flops and beer-logo tees either. There's no formal dress code for general spectators, but understated elegance is always in style. Think: summer dresses, linen shirts, and loafers. Avoid ripped jeans, dirty trainers, gym clothes, and slogan tees. Big hats are discouraged—they block the view—and flashy logos or political messaging is a hard no.
Now, if you're invited to the Royal Box, it’s a whole different ball game. Gentlemen are expected to wear a jacket and tie, while ladies must opt for formal daywear. No exceptions.
As for the players? They face perhaps the strictest dress code in professional sport: all white, right down to undergarments and trim. Even a hint of colour can lead to mid-match wardrobe changes or disqualification.
It’s tempting to let out a celebratory whoop after a jaw-dropping backhand from Alcaraz, but etiquette demands restraint. Clapping mid-rally or yelling a player’s name before serve? Taboo. Save your cheers for between points, and never, ever applaud a double fault or a lucky net cord. It’s just not cricket (or tennis, for that matter).
When it comes to moving around the court, stewards are strict. You’ll only be allowed to enter or leave during changeovers—typically after every third game. If you're seated during play, stay put and enjoy the action.
Few food pairings are as iconic as Wimbledon’s strawberries and cream. Each year, around 190,000 portions of English strawberries are served at the tournament, washed down with 320,000 glasses of Pimm’s.
While the grounds offer a range of food options—from posh bistros to snack bars—many seasoned fans prefer packing a picnic. Just remember: alcohol is limited to one bottle of wine or two cans of beer per person, and glass bottles, thermos flasks, or opaque containers are not allowed.
Final tips from the club’s playbook
Carry an umbrella: The British weather loves drama.
Leave the selfie sticks at home: They’re banned.
Silence your phone before entering any court.
Be nice to stewards: They're just doing their job—and might save you from breaking a rule.
Keep your ticket or Queue Card on you at all times. No re-entry without it.
Whether you’re courtside at Centre Court or picnicking on Henman Hill, remember this: at Wimbledon, tradition reigns supreme. Dress well, clap politely, and always follow the rules. Because at the end of the day, tennis is as much about grace off the court as it is about grit on it.