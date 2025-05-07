Inter Milan beat Barcelona in a 13-goal thriller to reach Champions League final

Inter Milan won one of the most exciting matches in Champions League history, beating Barcelona 4-3 after extra time at San Siro. With a total of 13 goals across both legs, Inter reached the final with a 7-6 win on aggregate.
Inter started strong. Lautaro Martínez scored first in the 21st minute. Just before halftime, Hakan Çalhanoğlu made it 2-0 from the penalty spot. But Barcelona came back quickly. Eric García and Dani Olmo scored in the second half to level the match. Then, Raphinha scored in the 87th minute, giving Barcelona the lead and putting them close to the final.
But Inter didn’t give up. In stoppage time, defender Francesco Acerbi scored his first-ever European goal to make it 3-3 and send the match into extra time. Then came the moment of magic — Davide Frattesi, who came off the bench, scored a beautiful goal in the 99th minute to win the match for Inter.
Barcelona pushed hard for another goal, with young star Lamine Yamal coming close, but Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer made some big saves to keep them out.
With this win, Inter has now reached the Champions League final for the second time in three years. They will face either Paris Saint-Germain or Arsenal in the final, which will take place in Munich on May 31.
Inter manager Simone Inzaghi praised his team for their fighting spirit and called this one of the proudest moments of his career. The night was also special for the fans, many of whom were in tears of joy at the final whistle.
This game will go down as one of the greatest semi-finals in Champions League history — not just for the scoreline, but for the heart and drama on display.
