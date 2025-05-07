Inter Milan beat Barcelona in a 13-goal thriller to reach Champions League final

Inter Milan won one of the most exciting matches in Champions League history, beating Barcelona 4-3 after extra time at San Siro. With a total of 13 goals across both legs, Inter reached the final with a 7-6 win on aggregate.

Barcelona is defeated by Inter Milan

Inter started strong. Lautaro Martínez scored first in the 21st minute. Just before halftime, Hakan Çalhanoğlu made it 2-0 from the penalty spot. But Barcelona came back quickly. Eric García and Dani Olmo scored in the second half to level the match. Then, Raphinha scored in the 87th minute, giving Barcelona the lead and putting them close to the final.

But Inter didn’t give up. In stoppage time, defender Francesco Acerbi scored his first-ever European goal to make it 3-3 and send the match into extra time. Then came the moment of magic — Davide Frattesi, who came off the bench, scored a beautiful goal in the 99th minute to win the match for Inter.