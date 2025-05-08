PSG beat Arsenal to reach the Champions League final against Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have made it to the UEFA Champions League final after beating Arsenal 2-1 in the second leg of the semi-final. With this win, PSG won 3-1 on aggregate and will now face Inter Milan in the final on May 31, 2025, in Munich.
PSG had already won the first leg 1-0 in London, thanks to a goal from Ousmane Dembélé. In the second leg at home in Paris, they looked confident from the start. Arsenal did start well and created a few chances, but PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made some excellent saves to keep them out.
In the 27th minute, Spanish midfielder Fabián Ruiz gave PSG the lead with a smart finish. This made Arsenal’s job even harder, as they now needed to score twice to stay in the game. PSG kept pressing, and in the 72nd minute, right-back Achraf Hakimi scored a brilliant goal to make it 2-0.
Arsenal didn’t give up. Just four minutes later, Bukayo Saka scored for the visitors and gave them some hope. But he soon missed another good chance and Arsenal couldn’t find another goal. PSG held on to their lead and celebrated in front of their fans.
Donnarumma was one of the stars of the night, making key saves throughout the game. Dembélé also impressed again and set a new record for the most goals and assists (12 total) by a French player in a single Champions League season.
This is PSG’s first Champions League final since 2020. They lost that final to Bayern Munich, but now they have another chance to win their first-ever European title. Under manager Luis Enrique, the team looks strong and confident. They have already won the Ligue 1 title and are in the final of the Coupe de France, so they could complete a historic treble.
Inter Milan, their opponents in the final, reached Munich after a dramatic win over Barcelona. The final promises to be a thrilling match between two top teams.
PSG fans will be hoping that this time, their team can go all the way and finally lift the Champions League trophy. The club has waited a long time for this moment.
