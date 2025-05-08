PSG beat Arsenal to reach the Champions League final against Inter Milan

Arsenal didn’t give up. Just four minutes later, Bukayo Saka scored for the visitors and gave them some hope. But he soon missed another good chance and Arsenal couldn’t find another goal. PSG held on to their lead and celebrated in front of their fans.

Donnarumma was one of the stars of the night, making key saves throughout the game. Dembélé also impressed again and set a new record for the most goals and assists (12 total) by a French player in a single Champions League season.

This is PSG’s first Champions League final since 2020. They lost that final to Bayern Munich, but now they have another chance to win their first-ever European title. Under manager Luis Enrique, the team looks strong and confident. They have already won the Ligue 1 title and are in the final of the Coupe de France, so they could complete a historic treble.