Manchester United and Tottenham set to face each other in the final of the Europa League

In a thrilling culmination to their European campaigns, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have booked their spots in the 2025 UEFA Europa League final, setting up an all-English clash at the San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao, Spain, on May 21.

Both clubs, despite their struggles in the Premier League this season — Tottenham currently sit 16th and United 15th — have defied the odds with remarkable Europa League performances. The final now presents an opportunity for redemption, a trophy, and a coveted place in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Manchester United secured their place in the final with a dominant 7–1 aggregate victory over Athletic Bilbao. Having won the first leg 3–0, they completed the job at Old Trafford with a 4–1 win, thanks to goals from Mason Mount (2), Casemiro and Rasmus Højlund. It was a clinical performance that reflected manager Rúben Amorim’s growing influence at the club. Describing the upcoming final as 'all or nothing,' Rúben stressed the significance of the match in reviving United’s season.