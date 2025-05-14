Rahul Dravid gifts personalised Rajasthan Royals jersey to Schitt’s Creek star Eugene Levy

In a video posted by the franchise on Instagram, Dravid, former RR coach and Team India’s current head coach, is seen handing over the team’s iconic pink jersey to Eugene, who looks visibly thrilled. His name—Levy—is emblazoned on the back in bold white letters. The post was captioned, “𝘚𝘤𝘩𝘪𝘵𝘵 just got real! Eugene Levy is a Royal.”

The video has since gone viral, with fans and celebrities alike reacting in disbelief at the unexpected mashup of cricket and comedy royalty. “OMFG WHAAAAT!? What is this crossover excuse me,” wrote actor and IPL presenter Sahiba Bali. Another user added, “Is this a parallel universe? We got Johnny Rose supporting RR before GTA VI!!!” Referencing Levy’s beloved Schitt’s Creek character.