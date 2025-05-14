Sports

Rahul Dravid gifts personalised Rajasthan Royals jersey to Schitt's Creek star Eugene Levy

Fans left stunned as Emmy-winning actor Eugene Levy receives custom Rajasthan Royals jersey from IPL legend Rahul Dravid in viral video
Rahul Dravid gifts personalised Rajasthan Royals jersey to Schitt’s Creek star Eugene Levy
Eugene Levy becomes an unexpected Rajasthan Royals supporterX
The Indian Premier League just got a touch of Emmy-winning comedy flair. Rajasthan Royals (RR) sent fans into a frenzy on Tuesday after sharing a surprise crossover moment between Hollywood and the IPL—veteran Canadian actor and Schitt’s Creek star Eugene Levy was presented with a personalised RR jersey by none other than Rahul Dravid.

In a video posted by the franchise on Instagram, Dravid, former RR coach and Team India’s current head coach, is seen handing over the team’s iconic pink jersey to Eugene, who looks visibly thrilled. His name—Levy—is emblazoned on the back in bold white letters. The post was captioned, “𝘚𝘤𝘩𝘪𝘵𝘵 just got real! Eugene Levy is a Royal.”

The video has since gone viral, with fans and celebrities alike reacting in disbelief at the unexpected mashup of cricket and comedy royalty. “OMFG WHAAAAT!? What is this crossover excuse me,” wrote actor and IPL presenter Sahiba Bali. Another user added, “Is this a parallel universe? We got Johnny Rose supporting RR before GTA VI!!!” Referencing Levy’s beloved Schitt’s Creek character.

Who is Eugene Levy?

For the uninitiated, Eugene Levy is a stalwart of comedy in North America. With a career spanning over four decades, the Canadian actor has starred in blockbuster franchises like American Pie, Father of the Bride, and Cheaper by the Dozen 2. He’s also a decorated award-winner, with four Emmys, a Grammy, and a SAG Award under his belt. Eugene experienced a massive career resurgence in his 70s thanks to the wildly popular sitcom Schitt’s Creek (2015–2020), which he co-created with his son and co-star Dan Levy. The show won widespread acclaim for its writing, performances, and heartfelt portrayal of family and identity.

