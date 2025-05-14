World Tennis Month: Biggest player controversies that shook the sport

World Tennis Month isn’t just a time to celebrate incredible serves, fierce rivalries, and unforgettable matches—it’s also a chance to reflect on the sport’s more tumultuous moments. Over the years, tennis has faced its share of controversies, often involving some of its biggest stars caught up in scandals that made headlines worldwide. From intense courtroom dramas to doping scandals and fiery outbursts on the court, let’s dive into five of the most talked-about controversies that have truly shaped the game.
Novak Djokovic's Australia Visa Drama Made Global Headlines
In 2022, the world’s top player, Novak Djokovic, found himself in the spotlight when he was detained in Melbourne and ultimately deported from Australia due to a complicated visa and vaccination situation. His exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine rules ignited a firestorm of outrage, and after several days of legal battles, the Australian government revoked his visa, citing public interest. Unfortunately, Djokovic had to miss the Australian Open that year.
Serena Williams’ US Open Meltdown Against Chair Umpire
The 2018 US Open women’s final is often remembered not just for the match between Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka, but for the dramatic clash between Serena and umpire Carlos Ramos. After receiving code violations for coaching and smashing her racquet, Serena accused Ramos of sexism and called him a “thief,” which led to a hefty USD 17,000 fine.
Andre Agassi’s Crystal Meth Revelation Stunned Fans
In his 2009 autobiography, Open, Andre Agassi dropped a bombshell by admitting he used crystal meth back in 1997 and deceived the ATP to dodge a suspension. This shocking confession left fans and critics reeling, sparking a broader conversation about accountability and transparency among players in the sport.
Maria Sharapova’s Doping Ban Rocked Women’s Tennis
In 2016, the tennis world was shaken when five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova tested positive for meldonium, a banned substance. She received a 15-month suspension from the sport. Sharapova claimed she was unaware that the drug had been added to the banned list, but the incident tarnished her reputation and sparked broader discussions about doping in tennis.
Nick Kyrgios Fined for On-Court Antics and Comments
Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios has certainly made a name for himself with his controversial antics. Back in 2015, he faced fines and a suspension for making inappropriate comments about fellow player Stan Wawrinka’s girlfriend during a match. His unpredictable behaviour, which includes tanking points and arguing with fans and officials, has consistently drawn criticism.