World Tennis Month: Is artificial intelligence taking over the manual game?

How is AI contributing to Tennis?

There are several fields in the game of tennis where AI makes a significant contribution.

Player Analysis: A player not only tries to better their methods of practice but also builds enough knowledge about their opponent. This helps them in gauging what kind of shot they are most likely to face when and what are their opponents strength and weaknesses, which they can use to their benefits. AI helps in selecting match footages and gives detailed insights into shots, player habits, their movements etc.

Technical wearables: Advancement in biomechanics has given birth to video analysis through AI driven wearables. This helps one to identify their moves and what can be worked upon to better their games.