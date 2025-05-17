Tiffany Stratton retains WWE title, Money in the Bank qualifiers begin

In the men’s qualifier, Rey Fenix, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa went head-to-head. With some assistance from his new ally, JC Mateo (formerly known as Jeff Cobb), Sikoa delivered a powerful Samoan Spike to pin Fenix and secure his spot in the high-stakes match.

The night also featured LA Knight going toe-to-toe with JC Mateo, Fraxiom pulling off an upset against DIY, and R-Truth setting his sights on John Cena. With Tiffany Stratton successfully defending her title and MITB spots filling up quickly, the stakes are only rising from here.