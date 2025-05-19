Annapurna Krishnamurthy and Gayathri HM from Bengaluru to represent India at the 2028 Paralympics

Bengaluru para athletes Annapurna Krishnamurthy and Gayathri HM were the focus of a Boccia awareness event hosted by the Karnataka Para Boccia Association and Boccia India at ITC Windsor yesterday. The event spotlighted the Paralympic sport designed for individuals with severe physical disabilities while celebrating the achievements of the two athletes who will represent India at the 2028 Paralympics in Los Angeles.

Bengaluru Athletes set sights on 2028 Paralympics

Annapurna Krishnamurthy, 42, an international Boccia champion and Gayathri HM, 22, a national and world title holder, were introduced to attendees at the event. Their dedication and skill in Boccia were highlighted as inspiring examples for other para athletes in the state. The event aimed to build support and awareness for the sport and its athletes in Karnataka.

Shikha Dadha, State President of the Karnataka State Para Boccia Association, emphasised the significance of these athletes stating, “Our para athletes have exceptional skills and the ability to make a mark in this game and Annapurna and Gayathri are shining examples of that. Our aim is to build a robust Boccia ecosystem in the state to support many more such athletes over the next few year.”

Meenakshi Krishna, Byregowda Indian National Congress Member and social activist, lauded the athletes’ achievements commenting, “It’s a proud moment to see our very own players from Karnataka achieve excellence in this sport and represent our country on the world stage. Boccia is not just a game it’s an opportunity for us to create avenues where differently-abled individuals can showcase their talent and abilities.”

Ashok Bedi Chairman of the Boccia Sports Federation of India spoke about the broader vision stating, “At Boccia India our vision is to create opportunities and inspire future generations to take up the sport… India has incredible talent and our goal is to identify players from remote corners of the country and provide them with the support they need to flourish in this sport."