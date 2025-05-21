Undefeated ‘Punjabi Prince’ Mansher Khera ready to make his mark at Road to UFC Shanghai

Outside of the fighting ring, what keeps you grounded and motivated?

It’s interesting because as I’ve gotten older, my perspective has really shifted. When I was coming up — training hard, trying to make it — fighting was everything. I didn’t care about anything else. That was my whole world. I’m still very much committed, but now I see that life is bigger than just fighting. You realise that only a small percentage of people actually fight — the rest of the world is doing all sorts of meaningful things. That perspective helps me stay grounded. Outside of the ring, it’s really my family and close friends that keep me centred. I try to see the good in the world, stay humble and keep growing as a person. I’ve been putting more effort into things like meditation and yoga — stuff that helps me stay balanced. It’s not always easy, but I try to make that effort.

Have martial arts taught you anything about life that you carry with you outside the ring?

100%, absolutely. Especially when you’re preparing for a fight — it’s one of the most intense things you can go through. You really have to dig deep into your soul. You start to understand how your mind works, how you react to pressure, how you feel and more importantly, how you deal with those feelings. I’ve noticed that when I’m in fight camp, I naturally become hyper-focused. Even the way I talk to people shifts — conversations that I’d normally breeze through, I find myself being more thoughtful, more precise. It’s like I carry that sharpness into everyday life. It’s cool, because martial arts helps you grow in ways you don’t even realise. It’s almost subconscious — you just start becoming more self-aware, better at handling people and situations. I’ve been training for 15 years now and I feel like I’m only beginning to truly grasp the depth of what it’s taught me.

What does your life look like away from the ring?

I wish I had a cooler answer for you, but honestly, it’s pretty simple. Outside of training, I spend most of my time with my friends and family. I’m a pretty laid-back guy. I like to relax, just chill — nothing too wild. If I didn’t train so much, maybe I’d be getting into trouble (laughs), but because training takes up so much of my time, I value my downtime. I watch anime — like every other fighter, probably. That’s my escape. But truthfully, fighting is my sole focus. It’s all I want to do right now. I’m not looking for anything else at the moment. I’ll think about other things once I’m done with this chapter, but for now, I’m 100% in.

When you’re edging closer to a fight, what does your diet look like? And when you’re not preparing for a fight, what’s your go-to cheat meal?

when I’m close to a fight, it’s all about high protein, some carbs and a little fat — basically the stuff that sucks (laughs). As a fellow Indian, I’m sure you understand how tough it is because we love our food. I grew up eating my mom’s home-cooked meals every day — all the subjis, the parathas, the saag — things you definitely can’t have when you’re dieting. I get these massive cravings for my mother’s cooking. That’s number one for me. But I also love desserts, especially ice cream. Any sweets really — ice cream, milkshakes — I’m all in. So if I had to pick, my cheat meals are definitely desserts and my mom’s cooking. Those are the two things I look forward to the most when I’m off fight prep.

