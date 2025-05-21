Undefeated ‘Punjabi Prince’ Mansher Khera ready to make his mark at Road to UFC Shanghai

Mansher Khera, popularly known as the ‘Punjabi Prince,’ is a rising Indian-origin MMA fighter making waves on the global stage. With a disciplined upbringing split between India and the US, Mansher combines fierce toughness with unwavering dedication inside the cage. Inspired by legendary fighters and driven by a passion for martial arts, he is carving out his place as one of the first pioneers representing India in the world of MMA.
He is set to compete in a pivotal bout at Road to UFC: Shanghai at the UFC Performance Institute in Shanghai, China. He will face Aziz Khaydarov, a seasoned fighter with a professional record of 21 wins and 6 losses. Mansher enters the fight with an undefeated record of 9-0, showcasing his dominance in the lightweight division. This matchup is significant for Mansher as it presents an opportunity to secure a contract with the UFC, marking a potential milestone in his MMA career. Before the fight, we get into a quick chat with him to talk about his upbringing in India and the US, what inspired him to MMA and lots more…
Your upcoming fight against Aziz Khaydarov could be your ticket to the UFC. How are you mentally preparing for it?
Honestly, this moment is something I’ve looked forward to for so long. This is exactly what I trained for when I started 15 years ago. It’s been on my mind all this time, and now it’s finally here. I’m taking it one day at a time. I don’t dwell too much on it, but I’m fully aware of how much this means to me and how much hard work I’ve put in. I’m really excited to get in there and put everything I’ve learned to work.
What inspired you to make the leap into MMA?
I’ve always wanted to be an MMA fighter. That was my goal from the start. When I first began training in Jiu-Jitsu, my coach saw potential in me and encouraged me to pursue it seriously. I really fell in love with Jiu-Jitsu and focused on it, but deep down, I always had this itch — this desire to fight. What really was a game changer for me was when I met Conor McGregor back in 2016. I got to spend a little time with him — nothing crazy, just a day or two. But honestly, that experience pushed me even more. After that, I was like, “I want to do this.”
Your upbringing was split between India and the US. How did that shape your identity as an MMA fighter?
It’s pretty crazy because my experiences in India and the US were so different. I went to a boarding school in India and the routine there was intense. You’d wake up at 6 am, go to class, play sports, do your homework late into the evening, go to bed by 10 and then wake up and do it all over again. That was six days a week. Sundays were our ‘sleep-in’ days — and even then, we were up by 7.30. Doing that from such a young age — I was six or seven — really helped build discipline in me. That carried over into martial arts. I’ve done hard things before, things I didn’t necessarily want to do. So even on days when I don’t feel like training, I push through — and I think that comes from those early years. When I moved to the US, it was a totally different experience. I ended up in a tough school, in a rough neighbourhood. I was kind of a misfit — an outsider — and I didn’t really fit in. I got into trouble, into fights I didn’t even want to be a part of. It just happened. So, when I look at it now, I think the discipline I got from India and the toughness I developed in the US — they both play a big role in shaping who I am as a fighter today.
You’ve been called the Punjabi Prince. What does that title mean to you personally and culturally?
Honestly, it started off as a joke among my friends. I’m the only Punjabi fighter at my gym and most of the guys hadn’t really been exposed to Punjabi culture before. So, when I started doing well in fighting and martial arts, they just started calling me ‘the prince.’ Punjabi Prince had a nice ring to it and it stuck. But over time, I’ve really come to take pride in it. I feel like I’m introducing people around me to a culture they haven’t experienced before. Now my coach plays Punjabi music in the gym and people are genuinely curious and respectful. Even recently, I had a conversation with Valentina Shevchenko where she told me about visiting a Gurdwara and learning about the culture. Moments like that remind me that it’s not just a nickname — it’s a way to share where I come from and connect with others. It’s pretty special.
Do you feel the pressure — or the pride — of being a rising Indian-origin MMA fighter in a global sport like the UFC?
There’s a little pressure, but it’s not overwhelming. I don’t really let it get to me. If anything, I take pride in it. I feel like I’m going to be the guy who really makes it, you know? I truly believe that — and it’s going to be sick. There are a few other guys out there too, already in the UFC, but I feel like I’m one of the pioneers. That’s a big deal to me. I get messages from people — really cool messages — saying they’re rooting for me or that they’re inspired by my journey and that’s amazing. I honestly believe I might be one of the first, but I won’t be the last. There are going to be so many more Indian fighters coming up and they’re going to do incredible things. That’s something I’m really proud to be part of.
What’s been the toughest fight of your career so far?
I don’t want to sound cocky, but honestly, I treat every fight like it’s the toughest fight of my life. That’s how I prepare — with that mindset. But so far, I’ve been able to control all my fights. I’ve never been in a situation where I felt like I was losing or things were slipping away. So, I wouldn’t say I’ve had my toughest fight yet. My goal is to make tough fights look easy — and that’s what I’m working towards every time I step into the cage.
Outside of the fighting ring, what keeps you grounded and motivated?
It’s interesting because as I’ve gotten older, my perspective has really shifted. When I was coming up — training hard, trying to make it — fighting was everything. I didn’t care about anything else. That was my whole world. I’m still very much committed, but now I see that life is bigger than just fighting. You realise that only a small percentage of people actually fight — the rest of the world is doing all sorts of meaningful things. That perspective helps me stay grounded. Outside of the ring, it’s really my family and close friends that keep me centred. I try to see the good in the world, stay humble and keep growing as a person. I’ve been putting more effort into things like meditation and yoga — stuff that helps me stay balanced. It’s not always easy, but I try to make that effort.
Have martial arts taught you anything about life that you carry with you outside the ring?
100%, absolutely. Especially when you’re preparing for a fight — it’s one of the most intense things you can go through. You really have to dig deep into your soul. You start to understand how your mind works, how you react to pressure, how you feel and more importantly, how you deal with those feelings. I’ve noticed that when I’m in fight camp, I naturally become hyper-focused. Even the way I talk to people shifts — conversations that I’d normally breeze through, I find myself being more thoughtful, more precise. It’s like I carry that sharpness into everyday life. It’s cool, because martial arts helps you grow in ways you don’t even realise. It’s almost subconscious — you just start becoming more self-aware, better at handling people and situations. I’ve been training for 15 years now and I feel like I’m only beginning to truly grasp the depth of what it’s taught me.
What does your life look like away from the ring?
I wish I had a cooler answer for you, but honestly, it’s pretty simple. Outside of training, I spend most of my time with my friends and family. I’m a pretty laid-back guy. I like to relax, just chill — nothing too wild. If I didn’t train so much, maybe I’d be getting into trouble (laughs), but because training takes up so much of my time, I value my downtime. I watch anime — like every other fighter, probably. That’s my escape. But truthfully, fighting is my sole focus. It’s all I want to do right now. I’m not looking for anything else at the moment. I’ll think about other things once I’m done with this chapter, but for now, I’m 100% in.
When you’re edging closer to a fight, what does your diet look like? And when you’re not preparing for a fight, what’s your go-to cheat meal?
when I’m close to a fight, it’s all about high protein, some carbs and a little fat — basically the stuff that sucks (laughs). As a fellow Indian, I’m sure you understand how tough it is because we love our food. I grew up eating my mom’s home-cooked meals every day — all the subjis, the parathas, the saag — things you definitely can’t have when you’re dieting. I get these massive cravings for my mother’s cooking. That’s number one for me. But I also love desserts, especially ice cream. Any sweets really — ice cream, milkshakes — I’m all in. So if I had to pick, my cheat meals are definitely desserts and my mom’s cooking. Those are the two things I look forward to the most when I’m off fight prep.
