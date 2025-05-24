World Tennis Month 2025: Amp up your game with this ultimate tennis gift guide

Celebrating the International Tennis Month and finding the right gift for your tennis enthusiast/player friend can be a grand slam. Whether your favourite tennis enthusiast is a seasoned pro, a weekend warrior, or an avid spectator, there's a wide array of gifts that will surely hit the sweet spot.
They will always thank you for a fresh can (or a case!) of their favourite brand of tennis balls. A fresh case of tennis balls will always be a welcoming gift for any active player.
Grips wear out with play pretty easily, and a new set can improve their racquet feel and performance. One can also choose to gift vibration dampeners, which are small but effective gear reducing string vibration and adding a bit of personality to their racquet. You may also choose to gift ball saver or pressuriser which help them extend the life of their tennis balls with a device that maintains their bounce.
Think stylish and functional, as is trending, from moisture-wicking shirts, shorts, skirts, or dresses from popular tennis brands are great choices. Do keep in mind their favourite colours. One can also opt to gift specialised tennis socks, which offer cushioning and support where it's needed most.
If they like sporting jewellery during their matches, you can choose to gift them subtle necklaces, bracelets, or earrings featuring tennis racquets, balls, or court designs.
No gift can be better than personalised gear. Consider custom embroidered towels, monogrammed tote bags, or engraved water bottles to gift your favourite tennis player!