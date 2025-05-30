Sloane Stephens redefines strength on and off the court despite foot injury

Sidelined by a foot injury but far from idle, Sloane Stephens is finding new ways to flex her strength, and we’re not just talking about her arms, though they are definitely getting a workout.

Sloane Stephens and Venus Williams are commentating the tournament for TNT Sports

The 32-year-old tennis star and 2017 US Open champion may be sitting out Roland-Garros this year, but she’s turned the red clay into her commentary court, joining TNT’s all-star broadcasting team for their debut French Open coverage.

Her enthusiasm for the game hasn’t waned one bit.

“I promise to keep it just as entertaining as I do on court,” she quipped in a recent Instagram post announcing the gig.