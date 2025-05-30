Sloane Stephens redefines strength on and off the court despite foot injury

Sidelined by a foot injury but far from idle, Sloane Stephens is finding new ways to flex her strength, and we’re not just talking about her arms, though they are definitely getting a workout.
The 32-year-old tennis star and 2017 US Open champion may be sitting out Roland-Garros this year, but she’s turned the red clay into her commentary court, joining TNT’s all-star broadcasting team for their debut French Open coverage.
Her enthusiasm for the game hasn’t waned one bit.
“I promise to keep it just as entertaining as I do on court,” she quipped in a recent Instagram post announcing the gig.
Stephens is joined by fellow legends Venus Williams and Lindsay Davenport, plus surprise guest Coco Gauff, creating what can only be described as a generational moment for the sport.
“This isn’t just a photo. It’s a page in the history books,” Stephens captioned a photo of the trio.
While Sloane recovers from injury, she’s leaning into a different kind of strength: upper body training. Her go-to “arm burnout” workout includes multiple variations of pull-ups that leave her arms “feeling like Jell-O".
“My current fitness goal is to get out of the boot and get back strong,” she shares in an interview.
“My favourite move in the gym that makes me feel strong and empowered is doing pull-ups,” she says. “It makes me feel really cool.”